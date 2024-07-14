Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The attack, which left one attendee dead and two others injured, has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders.

What do the world leaders say?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the event as “concerning and confronting,” emphasizing that violence has no place in democratic processes. “The incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe.”

Trump was addressing a crowd when the gunfire erupted, prompting Secret Service agents to quickly intervene. They surrounded Trump and escorted him off the stage, with visible blood on his face. Trump, maintaining his composure, raised his fist to the crowd as he was led away.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his shock and extended prayers for Trump’s recovery.”Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery, “Netanyahu shared on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his dismay, calling the scenes “shocking.” He affirmed,”I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally, and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Support for Trump poured in from various quarters. Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed similar sentiments, stating, ” “Violence generates more violence. I am sorry for what is happening in the United States electoral process. My solidarity with Donald Trump.”

Trudeau also took to his social media handle on X, “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his horror at the incident and wished Trump a speedy recovery. “I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former US President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania. Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail. I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee. I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this,” Zelenskyy remarked, adding condolences to the victim’s family and wishes for strength to all affected by the event.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also voiced their concerns. Modi strongly condemned the incident, stating, “My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours.”

FBI’s Statement

The assailant, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired shots from a rooftop over 300 feet away from the rally site. Secret Service snipers neutralized him, and an AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene. The FBI has taken the lead in investigating the incident, with the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responding immediately.

In a statement that was shared on X by the FBI, it stated, “The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

“Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” it added.

Josh Shapiro confirmed Trump’s Safety

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that Trump had left the area under Secret Service protection. “Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the two victims who are being treated at this time.” Shapiro said.

In the post on X, he further said, “I am grateful for all law enforcement who responded, protected the former president, and worked to bring the situation under control. Federal law enforcement officials will continue to lead on the investigation into the shooting of former President Trump. Pennsylvania State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting of the other victims.”

“I have been in regular communication with law enforcement on the ground in Pennsylvania and have spoken with President Biden who offered his full support. As we wait to learn more from the investigations, I am mindful of just how painful and shocking this event is to so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians. I respectfully ask that we treat our fellow Americans with respect and join together to universally condemn the unacceptable violence we witnessed earlier today in Butler,” he added.

The shooting has reignited discussions on political violence in America. According to a 2008 report by the Congressional Research Service, there have been 15 direct assaults on US presidents, presidents-elect, and candidates, with five resulting in death. This incident adds another chapter to the troubling history of attacks on political figures in the United States.

As investigations continue, world leaders and citizens alike are calling for a renewed commitment to non-violence in political discourse. The tragic event at Butler underscores the urgent need for unity and peace in navigating the complexities of democratic life.