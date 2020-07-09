Trying to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madurai’s Hotel Temple City is now serving hot mask-shaped parottas to its customers. “People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about COVID-19,” said Manager Poovalingam.
The chef at the hotel showed his creativity by making the dough in the shape of a rectangle and added two thin strips of flour on both the sides to resemble a mask’s ear cords.
In the month of April, a sweet shop in Kolkata had added a new dish named ‘corona sandesh’ when the Mamata Banerjee government allowed these shops to open for four hours every day.
India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. Meanwhile, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. “It has touched 61.53 per cent today,” the ministry said.
