Hotel Temple City in Madurai has taken community sensitisation to the next level by inventing mask shaped parottas. They expressed that if people don't wear masks but love parottas, this will be a convenient solution to spread awareness.

Trying to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madurai’s Hotel Temple City is now serving hot mask-shaped parottas to its customers. “People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about COVID-19,” said Manager Poovalingam.

The chef at the hotel showed his creativity by making the dough in the shape of a rectangle and added two thin strips of flour on both the sides to resemble a mask’s ear cords.

In the month of April, a sweet shop in Kolkata had added a new dish named ‘corona sandesh’ when the Mamata Banerjee government allowed these shops to open for four hours every day.

Also Read: Go big or Go home! Pune man flaunts gold mask worth Rs 3 lakh

Do not, I repeat, do not EAT your mask. https://t.co/v9yeV7tJPd — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 8, 2020

What a way to reach out to people!!!

Foodies, Will you ever forget this mask #parotta.

From Madurai, the land of crispy parottas. pic.twitter.com/wrWmCP6LcG — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 8, 2020

Is it Parotta or Face Mask. It's a Face Mask shaped Parrotta, creativity at it's best to spread #COVID19 awareness, somewhere in Temple City of Madurai. #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/ezbjIbuXBS — Sumit IPS (@Sumitips) July 8, 2020

Also Read: Viral Video: Doctor grooving on ‘Garmi’ while wearing a PPE kit

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. Meanwhile, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. “It has touched 61.53 per cent today,” the ministry said.

Also Read: #HandsOffParotta trends on Twitter after authorities say GST on rotis is 5%, parottas is 18%

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App