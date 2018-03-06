The Big Cheese Festival was held at Hove Lawns in East Sussex were sorry for going shortage of cheese. The huge cheese market in England made their visitors wait for hours in queue and overpriced food. "Sadly due to this, a few compromises had to be made and we are disappointed that a larger variety of cheese wasn’t available, "said the organisers of the event.

Cheese lover? We are sure you must be aware of the Big Cheese Festival which took place at Hove Lawns in East Sussex, UK. The biggest cheese market in England adorned the Hove Lawns into a huge cheese stall over the weekend. Although it is a much-awaited event for all its visitors but this year it took a turn when the organisers went short of cheese which made the visitors demand the refund. Some customers were disappointed when they waited in the queue for hours and were left to fight the freezing cold and overpriced food stalls.

The Big Cheese Festival took to Facebook saying, “We would like to express our sympathy toward some of our amazing cheese and cheesy Street Food Traders who were traveling to the city from across the country, and who due to adverse weather conditions and impassable roads, were unfortunately forced to abort their journeys today.” It further added, “Sadly due to this, a few compromises had to be made and we are disappointed that a larger variety of cheese wasn’t available.Despite this, our cheese traders who were able to attend showed amazing dedication throughout the event and did not fail to deliver, with food available right to the end. We would like to offer everyone who purchased a ticket 50% discount on next years event. All feedback will be taken on board, please email info@thebigcheesefestival.co.uk”

The Facebook account of The Big Cheese Festival has requested the visitors to submit a complaint/feedback to info@thebigcheesefestival.co.uk within seven days. The post further stated, “Please note, we will not be responding to any further comments on social media, the contact details provided above will be the only way to discuss this further. This is to ensure every person is responded to in full. All feedback will be taken into account and auctioned accordingly.”

