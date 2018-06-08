TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain who hosted CNN's 'Parts Unknown,' was found dead in his hotel room on Friday in France. He was 61. At the time of his death Bourdain was working on his series on culinary traditions around the world.

The host of food-and-travel-focused show Parts Unknown died at 61 early Friday morning. Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found unresponsive in this hotel room in France by his close friend and colleague, Eric Ripert. At the time of his untimely demise he was working on an episode of Parts Unknown. The show was in its 5th season and was extremely popular with travel and food enthusiasts.

CNN in their condolence message called Anthony Bourdain a “unique storyteller”. He was extremely popular for his travel and food shows, where he would tell stories of people and cultures from around the world and share interesting facts about their food habits. His show Parts Unknown was the latest in his series of many shows that he had hosted during his career. The program won 5 Emmy Awards and a Peabody too!

As per a statement by CNN, the US celebrity chef and host hanged himself in a French hotel room. This sad news follows the unfortunate demise of 55-year-old fashion designer Kate Spade, who too was found dead in her Park Avenue home on Tuesday. The New York Medical Examiner has confirmed that her death was a suicide. The cause of her death was suicide by hanging. According to a statement by Andy Spade, Kate had been suffering from depression and anxiety for many years.

Anthony was making headlines even before he began work on Parts Unknown. His show on Travel Channel, No Reservations was a big hit with travel and food enthusiasts. Bourdain’s skill as a writer is what later made him a fantastic storyteller.

Anthony @Bourdain sits down with @AndersonCooper to talk about why his recent visit to Hong Kong was the professional highlight of his career. @PartsUnknownCNN Sundays at 9PM ET/PT on CNN https://t.co/SODk1ia25A pic.twitter.com/Qs1tJru4be — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 2, 2018

Out of Africa A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:07pm PST

