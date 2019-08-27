IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019: To know the detailed information about Tour Packages Prices, Schedule, Ticket Booking, Timings, and direct booking link check the article

The Indian Railways Tourism is running a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train to devotional places all over the country. The is IRCTC provides one of the most affordable tour packages that includes every basic tour necessity covering all crucial tourist places in the country.

Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train provides Eight-day tour package

Package starts from October 10, 2019

Package ends on: October 18, 2019

Package cost(per person): Rs 8,505 for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 for 3AC. There will be no charges for children below 5 years.

Places covered by the package: Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi

The package also includes: Accommodation, Tourist buses for sightseeing and vegetarian meals

Pilgrim towns in India embody the ancient cultural heritage and religious teachings of our country. IRCTC tourism takes you to devout destinations like Vaishnodevi, Amarkantak, Shirdi and Khajuraho deepening your pious faith. To visit log on to https://t.co/caQ83yBbqQ pic.twitter.com/EB72yjhMp4 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 26, 2019

Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train can be done through the official website of IRCTC or click here for the direct link.

Boarding Points/ Deboarding Points: Rajkot – Surendra Nagar – Viramgam – Sabarmati – Anand – Vadodara – Godhra – Dahod – Ratlam

Itinerary No:- WZBD268

Refer to the table for detailed information: