The Indian Railways Tourism is running a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train to devotional places all over the country. The is IRCTC provides one of the most affordable tour packages that includes every basic tour necessity covering all crucial tourist places in the country.

Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train provides Eight-day tour package
Package starts from October 10, 2019
Package ends on: October 18, 2019
Package cost(per person): Rs 8,505 for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 for 3AC. There will be no charges for children below 5 years.
Places covered by the package: Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi
The package also includes: Accommodation, Tourist buses for sightseeing and vegetarian meals

Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train can be done through the official website of IRCTC or click here for the direct link.

Boarding Points/ Deboarding Points: Rajkot – Surendra Nagar – Viramgam – Sabarmati – Anand – Vadodara – Godhra – Dahod – Ratlam

Itinerary No:- WZBD268

Refer to the table for detailed information:

DATE STATION ARR DEP PARTICULARS
10.10.2019 Rajkot —- Morning  Tour Start
10.10.2019 Surendra Nagar Morning Morning  Entraining Halt
10.10.2019 Viramgam Morning Morning  Entraining Halt
10.10.2019 Sabarmati Morning Morning  Entraining Halt
10.10.2019 Anand Morning Morning  Entraining Halt
10.10.2019 Vadodara Morning Morning  Entraining Halt,(Watering)
10.10.2019 Godhra Afternoon Afternoon  Entraining Halt
10.10.2019 Ratlam Evening Evening  Entraining Halt,(Watering)
11.10.2019 Mathura Morning Night  Arrival at Mathura station. Visit Janam Bhumi, Prem Mandir (Vrindaban) and Raman reti (Gokul). Departure towards Haridwar at 23:00 hrs from Mathura. 
12.10.2019 Haridwar Morning —-  Arrival at Haridwar station, Visit Ram   Jhoola and Laxman Jhoola at Rishikesh   and Ganga Aarti at Har ki pauri.
13.10.2019 Haridwar —- Night  Departure to Amritsar at 20:00 hrs
14.10.2019 Amritsar Morning Night  Arrival at Amritsar. Visit Golden temple, Jaliyanwala bag and Wagha Border. Departure to Vaishnodevi at 22:00 hrs.
15.10.2019 Vaishnodevi Morning —-  Arrival at Katra station at 06:00 hrs. visit   Vaishnodevi shrine. Overnight stay at   Katra
16.10.2019 Vaishnodevi —- Night  Departure from Katra towards Rajkot at   20:00 hrs. Overnight train journey.
17.10.2019 Ratlam Night Night  Detraining Halt,(Watering)
17.10.2019 Godhra Night Night  Detraining Halt
18.10.2019 Vadodara Early Morning Early Morning  Detraining Halt
18.10.2019 Anand Early Morning Early Morning  Detraining Halt
18.10.2019 Sabarmati Morning Morning  Detraining Halt
18.10.2019 Viramgam Morning Morning  Detraining Halt
18.10.2019 Surendra Nagar Morning Morning  Detraining Halt
18.10.2019 Rajkot Morning —-  Detraining Halt ( Tour End)

 

 

 

