The Indian Railways Tourism is running a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train to devotional places all over the country. The is IRCTC provides one of the most affordable tour packages that includes every basic tour necessity covering all crucial tourist places in the country.
Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train provides Eight-day tour package
Package starts from October 10, 2019
Package ends on: October 18, 2019
Package cost(per person): Rs 8,505 for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 for 3AC. There will be no charges for children below 5 years.
Places covered by the package: Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi
The package also includes: Accommodation, Tourist buses for sightseeing and vegetarian meals
Pilgrim towns in India embody the ancient cultural heritage and religious teachings of our country. IRCTC tourism takes you to devout destinations like Vaishnodevi, Amarkantak, Shirdi and Khajuraho deepening your pious faith. To visit log on to https://t.co/caQ83yBbqQ pic.twitter.com/EB72yjhMp4
— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 26, 2019
Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train can be done through the official website of IRCTC or click here for the direct link.
Boarding Points/ Deboarding Points: Rajkot – Surendra Nagar – Viramgam – Sabarmati – Anand – Vadodara – Godhra – Dahod – Ratlam
Itinerary No:- WZBD268
Refer to the table for detailed information:
|DATE
|STATION
|ARR
|DEP
|PARTICULARS
|10.10.2019
|Rajkot
|—-
|Morning
|Tour Start
|10.10.2019
|Surendra Nagar
|Morning
|Morning
|Entraining Halt
|10.10.2019
|Viramgam
|Morning
|Morning
|Entraining Halt
|10.10.2019
|Sabarmati
|Morning
|Morning
|Entraining Halt
|10.10.2019
|Anand
|Morning
|Morning
|Entraining Halt
|10.10.2019
|Vadodara
|Morning
|Morning
|Entraining Halt,(Watering)
|10.10.2019
|Godhra
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|Entraining Halt
|10.10.2019
|Ratlam
|Evening
|Evening
|Entraining Halt,(Watering)
|11.10.2019
|Mathura
|Morning
|Night
|Arrival at Mathura station. Visit Janam Bhumi, Prem Mandir (Vrindaban) and Raman reti (Gokul). Departure towards Haridwar at 23:00 hrs from Mathura.
|12.10.2019
|Haridwar
|Morning
|—-
|Arrival at Haridwar station, Visit Ram Jhoola and Laxman Jhoola at Rishikesh and Ganga Aarti at Har ki pauri.
|13.10.2019
|Haridwar
|—-
|Night
|Departure to Amritsar at 20:00 hrs
|14.10.2019
|Amritsar
|Morning
|Night
|Arrival at Amritsar. Visit Golden temple, Jaliyanwala bag and Wagha Border. Departure to Vaishnodevi at 22:00 hrs.
|15.10.2019
|Vaishnodevi
|Morning
|—-
|Arrival at Katra station at 06:00 hrs. visit Vaishnodevi shrine. Overnight stay at Katra
|16.10.2019
|Vaishnodevi
|—-
|Night
|Departure from Katra towards Rajkot at 20:00 hrs. Overnight train journey.
|17.10.2019
|Ratlam
|Night
|Night
|Detraining Halt,(Watering)
|17.10.2019
|Godhra
|Night
|Night
|Detraining Halt
|18.10.2019
|Vadodara
|Early Morning
|Early Morning
|Detraining Halt
|18.10.2019
|Anand
|Early Morning
|Early Morning
|Detraining Halt
|18.10.2019
|Sabarmati
|Morning
|Morning
|Detraining Halt
|18.10.2019
|Viramgam
|Morning
|Morning
|Detraining Halt
|18.10.2019
|Surendra Nagar
|Morning
|Morning
|Detraining Halt
|18.10.2019
|Rajkot
|Morning
|—-
|Detraining Halt ( Tour End)