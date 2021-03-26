Rahul Ahuja is one of India's popular food bloggers and social media influencers. He is a social worker by trade and works with the Uttar Pradesh police. He was awarded the prestigious Shri Baljit Shastri Award for the Best in Human & Traditional Values. He also runs a food and travel page called 'EatsIndia' on which he reviews different cafes, restaurants, and all kinds of food and drinks he eats or drinks.

People think being a social media influencer or blogger is an easy job. But the ones who do it every day, are well aware of its challenges.

Some people forget that no job is easy and has its own kind of challenges. Even the influencers or bloggers have to make sure their content is different and stands out compared to others who are doing the same work. One such social media star who has made a mark for himself on the internet and people’s heart is Rahul Ahuja.

His educational background is of Bachelors and Masters in Social Work. So, it can be rightly said that he is a scholar who was awarded The most prestigious Award – "Shri Baljit Shastri Award for the Best in Human & Traditional Values" at Amity University, Noida.

During the pandemic last year and at present, Rahul had volunteered to help people in need. He worked at the grassroots with the Uttar Pradesh police during the lockdown. A lot of people lost jobs and had suffered from no food on their plates. Ahuja stepped out and distributed food to the needy and made sure anyone around him doesn’t starve during the tough times.

About enabling people last year and even now, Rahul Ahuja says, “Pandemic has taught us that only we can help each other. I love food and our lives are mostly dependent on food. How can I enjoy it when I know that there are hundreds of people out there who are starving? So I decided I will help people with food or any other support that I am capable of providing. There are many like me in other parts of the country who have been doing the same. I hope this inspires more people to come out and help the needy.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Ahuja runs a food and travel page called ‘EatsIndia’. On his page, he gives reviews of different cafes, restaurants, and all kinds of food and drinks he eats or drinks. His consistency and honesty helped him earn the trust of those who religiously follow his page.