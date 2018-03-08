All the food lovers in Delhi gear up for a 3-day food festival at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi, which starts from March 9, Friday. The festival will conclude on March 11. There will be a special perk for the pupils, students of all 10th and 12th board examination can visit the festival free of cost upon presentation of their exam admit cards, the organisers said in a statement.

Here comes a good news for food lovers. The three-day long exquisite food festival will start from March 9, Friday, at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi with delicious food items with 100 stalls and more than 50 food trucks that will serve around 100 types of juicy and succulent kebabs, freak and monster shakes, bubble teas and waffles. This event shall mark the third edition of Horn Ok Please this weekend. The brands that will take part in the event include: Being Truckers, the Bollywood BBQ Company, The Lalit Food Truck Company, Mumbai’s famous J Cafe bringing it’s Magic Maggi Fries, Burgrill, Flippin Fritas and Sita Ram’s famed Chole Bhature. The festival will conclude on March 11.

There will be a special perk for the pupils, students of all 10th and 12th board examination can visit the festival free of cost upon presentation of their exam admit cards, the organisers said in a statement. The event in order to cater students in the city, the food items to offer will include grub like Maggi, momos, burgers, kinds of pasta, funky french fries and lots more. Every single stall at The Grub Campus will have student-friendly prices to the tune of being under Rs 200.

A special zone for desserts will be witnessed at the food festival with best home bakers and sweet shops, each one with something different and special to offer – from black ice creams to cold stone ones – from brands including Oh So Stoned, Baker Confidential, High On Sugar, Creme Borne. The event will also showcase an entire section devoted to Boho accessories, shoes, bags, junk jewellery and more at the Quirk Bazaar. The mini flea market crowded together with a lot many Boho brands will offer everything from junk jewellery to hand-painted sneakers.

