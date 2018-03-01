On this long festive weekend, visit some amazing places to make some unforgettable memories. The places near and around the metro cities are so cool that you would love to travel these places. In such places, you will witness the beauty of the high range of mountains, greenery all around, old palaces and wildlife sanctuary. We have listed down 7 best pocket-friendly places around your city for some amazing experience.

With the festival of colours, Holi right around the corner, on this long festive weekend here are some amazing destinations that one can visit to create some unforgettable memories. These places are so amazing and beautiful that they will make you want to visit again and again. Moreover, these places are pocket-friendly and close to the major metros. These getaways will help you find peace of mind, relax and experience happiness from within. The beauty of the high mountains, greenery all around, old palaces and wildlife sanctuary will surely fill your Holi weekend with fun and joy. You can head out to these amazing places either all alone or with your friends and click selfies and group pictures to create special moments with each other.

Mathura-Vrindavan: Most popular places for celebrating Holi in Uttar Pradesh are Mathura and Vrindavan and are few hours away from the Delhi border. The places are known for the flower Holi, and Holi with sticks (lath maar Holi), lots of local delicacies and savouries along with the beautiful Lord Krishna temples. The celebration of the festival of colours enacts mischievous acts of Lord Krishna. The estimated time distance between Delhi and Mathura-Vrindavan is around 3 and half hours.

Sawai Madhopur: The quaint town of Sawai Madhopur situated in the state of Rajasthan, is known for forts, famously the Ranthambore fort as well as for the expansive Ranthambore National Park. The place is also famous for its guavas. Those interested in the history of Rajasthan and eager to visit royal palaces must visit this place of Maharaja Sawai Madhopur. This place is perfect for a 2-3 day trip, where you can go along with your family and friends.

Kufri: The place situated in mountains is just 380 KM away situated in Himachal Pradesh. You are surely going to fall in love with the beauty of mountains and high peaks. The Himalayan wild life zoo is the attraction to the visitors in Kufri. The place is very cheap and pocket friendly and very close to Delhi.

Karjat: The place near to Mumbai is known for the natural vistas, mountains and ancient rock-cut temples. Karjat is situated near the basins of river ulhas. The place is charming and peaceful and is approximately 2 hours away from the city of Mumbai. It is an ideal destinations for shutterbugs to click some amazing pictures and create everlasting memories.

Lonavala-Khandala: The hill beauty of Lonavala-Khandala is popular among the people of Mumbai. The place is perfect for a road trip with friends and loved ones. The place can cater all moods of Mumbaikars, which is just 2 hours away.

Marina Beach: Marina beach is one of the coolest places to visit in Chennai. The beach is along with the Bay of Bengal. The beach runs from near Fort St. George in the north to Foreshore Estate in the south. The place is a few hours away from the centre of the city.Which cost very low.

Mahabalipuram: This place in Chennai is also known as the Mamallapuram and is only 65 KM away from Kanchipuram. The place is known for its rich heritage site. If you are planning for 1-day trips.This UNESCO World Heritage Site was the second capital of the Pallava kings of Kanchipuram.