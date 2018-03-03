Meghalaya, popularly known as the abode of clouds is a very small hilly state, most of which is under dense forest cover. The state is covered with voluminous rivers, watchful waterfalls, sparkling mountains, lush green lakes, overhasty deep ravines. One will find absolute solace amid huge boroughs and deep mystic rivers, but to witness this beauty one has to visit Meghalaya.

Meghalaya, which means abode of clouds is a very small hilly state, covered intensely with dense forest. The beautiful state is bounded to the north by Assam and by Bangladesh to its south. The state capital is Shillong, which is considered as one of the best popular hill stations. The state is full of voluminous rivers, watchful waterfalls, sparkling mountains, lush green lakes, overhasty deep ravines. As the famous poet, Willian Shakespeare pointed out, “One touch of nature makes the whole world kin“, one will find absolute solace amid huge boroughs and deep mystic rivers, but to witness this beauty one has to visit Meghalaya.

The beauty of traveling is acquainting with people of different creed, caste, gender, race, or milieu. Tribal people make up the majority of the Meghalaya’s community each having its own distinctive customs and cultural traditions. There are some main tribes in the state: Khasis (of Mon-Khmer ancestry), the Garos (of Tibeto-Burman origin) and the Jaintias said to be from South East Asia. One other distinctiveness trait of these tribes are they the adhere a matrilineal system where lineage and inheritance are traced by through women, where women are more dominant than man. Children take the mother’s clan title.The tribal people of Meghalaya are the world’s largest continuous matrilineal culture.

Meghalaya also offers several adventure tourism opportunities — from hiking and trekking to rock climbing and mountaineering. The state is popularly known as “abode of clouds” will absolutely leave you spellbound.If you are still facing perplexion in setting your travel goals, here are some of the pictures which will end your inquisitor mind.

The state capital, Shillong, is set amidst a picturesque landscape of pine-covered hills, one will witness sea and mountains both here.

One can chase mountains at Laitlum Canyon. All the mountains lovers this one is for you guys!

You can float in the Umngot river in Dawki. The greenish-blue water will provide utmost relief to eyes, especially people who come from much-heated states. Meghalaya is known for its Umngot river in Dawki

A mesmerising view will be witnessed at beautiful streams and hills on the David Scott Trail hike

Amid so much dirt and pollution in the country, in Meghalaya, you can loiter around the streets of Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong

You can go also enjoy a boat ride at Ward’s Lake

Enjoy the beauty of nature at the Mawphlang Sacred Forest

As mentioned above the state is famous for adventurous sports and treks; you can indulge in several water sports at Umiam Lake

Don’t forget to visit the only glass mosque in India, Madina Mosque, in Shillong.

