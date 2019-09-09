IRCTC Eastern Triangle Air Package: This IRCTC package covers all the prominent tourist sites of Darjeeling, Gangtok, and Kalimpong. Scroll down to find all the details like flight details and hotel details. Direct link for the IRCTC website is mentioned below.

IRCTC Eastern Triangle Air Package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) has announced a new Air package for East Himalaya. Route of the package is from Delhi to Bagdogra. This package is in three different dates that are 23 May 2019, 28 May 2019 and 8 June 2019. 24 seats are available for the dates 23 May 2019 and 28 May 2019 whereas 18 seats are available for 28 May 2019.

This IRCTC package covers all the prominent tourist sites of Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong such as the Pine View Nursery, Durbin Dhara Hills, Tibetan Handicraft Centre,Tiger Hill, Tsomgo Lake (12400 ft), Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial (13200 ft), Ganesh Tok, Flower show, Brabourne Park, Ghoom Monastery and Batasia Loop, and various other places.

IRCTC Eastern Triangle Air Package: Flight details

Route Flight Departure Arrival DEL-IXB AI-879 11:15 Hrs 13:15 Hrs IXB-CCU AI-880 13:50 Hrs 16:15 Hrs

IRCTC Eastern Triangle Air Package: Package details

DATE: 24.11.19

Per head on twin sharing: 34520/-

Per head on triple sharing 32620/-

Per head child (5-11 YRS): 28810/-

Per head child up to 2-4 YRS 22450/-

IRCTC Eastern Triangle Air Package: Hotel details

Place Hotels to be used Comfort Darjeeling Jai Hotel/Similar Gangtok Hotel Gajraj Palace Kalimpong Hotel Garden Reach/Similar

IRCTC Eastern Triangle Air Package: Itenary

Day 1: Delhi–Bagdogra–Kalimpong (About 85 km / 3 hrs)

Board Flight No. AI-879, departing at11:15 Hrs. Arrival at IXB Bagdogra Airport at 13:15 hrs, Meet & greet and then proceed to Kalimpong (85 KM /3hrs. Overnight stay in a hotel. Dinner on time.

Day 2: Kalimpong – Gangtok (About 100 km / 3hrs)

After breakfast check out from Kalimpong and proceed for Kalimpong Local sightseeing covering Pine View Nursery, Golf Course, Durbin Dhara Hills. In the afternoon transfer to Gangtok – “The Capital City of Sikkim”. Arrive Gangtok and check-in Hotel. In the Evening visit M.G. Marg (Heart of the city). Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.

Day 3: Trip to Tsomngo Lake and Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial

After breakfast at 07.30 am start for a half-day trip of Tsomgo Lake (12,400 ft.) & Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial (13200 ft) 52 km from Gangtok city. Tsomgo Lake freezes completely during the winter and is much revered by the locals. Dinner and overnight stay in a hotel.

Day 4: Gangtok Sightseeing to Darjeeling

After breakfast check out from hotel and visit Hanuman Tok, Ganesh Tok, and Tashi View Point, Flower show, and then transfer to Darjeeling. Evening enjoys world-famous Romantic Mall (Chowrasta, a wide promenade atop a ridge lined with shops and restaurants is taken to be the heart of the town. Here people gather to chat, spend time basking in the sun or just to snatch a moment of peace. The Brabourne Park is attached to the Chowrasta and now features a musical fountain. This place is an open place and free from vehicular movements from where one can watch the scenic beauty of the mountain range and take the charm of walking at the Darjeeling Mall. Chowrasta is the central place of Mall Road.). Dinner and overnight stay at hotel.

Day 5: Darjeeling local sightseeing.

Wake up at 04.30 hrs for early morning sightseeing of Tiger Hill, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, return to the hotel for breakfast and then start for sightseeing to cover Japanese Temple, Zoo, HMI & Tibetan Handicraft center. Dinner and night stay at hotel in Darjeeling.

Day 6: Darjeeling–Bagdogra–Delhi.

Morning free for packing & personal activities. Today bid farewell to your „Eastern Himalaya’ tour, as you are transferred to IXB Bagdogra airport, board Flight No. AI-880, for your return journey. Departing at 13:50 hrs. Arrival at Delhi Airport at 16.15 hrs.

