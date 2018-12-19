IRCTC Goa Package offers: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a bumper offer for travellers in Goa. All those who want to have a scenic marvel experience can go for the latest package called 'Hop On Hop Off Goa By Bus' at Rs. 400 per person from and for both North and South Goa tour is Rs 600 each.

IRCTC Goa Package offer: Where are you planning to celebrate your New Year 2019? Well, let me tell you that Goa is one of the best places to do it. But is it too expensive? Maybe. However, it’s not the time to worry any more. Yes, IRCTC is giving a wonderful offer to its customers who are planning their Christmas and New Year in Goa. The IRCTC Tourism is offering a fantastic tour in the state at just Rs 400 per head.

The name of the package is ‘Hop On Hop Off Goa By Bus‘ and one could find it very much affordable. All the people who take this opportunity will be able to have a great experience in the North and South Goa’s scenic marvels.

The package will be available for a day and travellers can Board the bus every day from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

To know more details regarding the Hop On Hop Off Goa By Bus offer, click on this link: https://www.hop-on-hop-off-bus.com/goa/goa-hop-on-hop-off-bus-tour_29050

Read More