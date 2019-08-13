IRCTC tour packages 2019: Indian Railways has come up with really exciting and pocket-friendly packages to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. Below are the prices, offers and other details.

IRCTC tour packages 2019: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with some special tour packages offering a four days package to Vaishno Devi from Ajmer in Rajasthan. The package named as Vaishno Devo Rail Tour Package will be conducted by IRCTC(Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s). The package has been divided into two different categories -standard and deluxe and will be conducted every Friday from Ajmer.

All the details related to the tour are here:

The total tour package for the deluxe class is Rs.10,950 for a single person, Rs. 4,950 per person on double occupancy basis and Rs. 2,450 per person on triple occupancy basis.

Travellers opting for the deluxe class will be offered 3AC coaches and those who are opting for the standard class will be offered sleeper class coaches. In this package, you get all the transportation from Jammu &Kashmir to the hotel in Katra and back.

Itinerary for Vaishno Devi Tour Package:

The first day the travellers will board Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Express (train number 12413) from Ajmer station and will reach Jammu Tawi at 8:20 am on the next day.

The second day, after reaching Jammu Tawi, travellers will be taken to Katra, and then checked into Air-conditioned room and later they can start their journey to Vaishno Devi on their own.

On the third day, travellers will return to hotel from Vaishno Devi temple and will be served breakfast and later checked out from the hotel for drop at Jammu Railway station from Katra. The rest of the day will be at the leisure of travellers and later they will have to board Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Express at 6:10 pm for the return journey to Ajmer.

Entrance fee, onboard catering services and services of a tour guide are exempted from this tour package which means these are not included in the tour package.