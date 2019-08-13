IRCTC tour packages: Check out cost and six-day plan for Indian Railway trips to Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and many other places with hotel details, flight schedules and trip day plans.

IRCTC tour packages: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with some exciting and pocket-friendly tour packages, through which, Indian railway commuters can travel to popular, devotional destinations across the country. The IRCTC, which decides and runs Indian railways train ticket booking, refund policies and other services, is offering these special travel packages at a very low cost and offering confirmed train tickets, hotels and other services. These special travel plans can be check and booked online by simply logging on to the official website of the IRCTC @ www.irctctourism.com.

As per the IRCTC tourism website, travel packages to popular destinations in Southern India like Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Madurai can be booked for 5 nights and 6 days at a cheap price. The IRCTC Tourism has named this package ‘Treasures of Tamil Nadu And Travancore’ which includes airfare, hotels and train tickets. The IRCTC Tourism at its website @ www.irctctourism.com has also mentioned the dates i.e. October 8 and December 24 for its latest travel package. Notably, the IRCTC Tourism’s travel package will begin from Hyderabad.

Cost for IRCTC tour package to Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Kodaikanal and Madurai:

As per the IRCTC website, the cost for Indian Railways tour packages starts from Rs 29,430 per person. In case of booking 2 tickets together, IRCTC will give a discount of Rs 3,330 and will charge Rs. 26,100 per person. While on triple occupancy, commuters have to pay Rs. 25,000 per person.

The package cost for a child below 11 years is Rs 22,750 with bed and Rs. 11,970 without a bed. Passengers will travel through Indigo flights from Hyderabad to Trivandrum and return from Madurai to Hyderabad.

IRCTC tours to Tamil Nadu and Travancore:

As mentioned in the tour package, on the first day, after arriving in Trivandrum, stay in Hotel Biverah in Trivandrum will be provided to the tourists. After a few hours rest, tourists will be taken to Napier Museum and Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

On day 2, a breakfast meal will be provided and will head to Kanyakumari. Enroute tourists will be halted at Padmanabhapuram Palace. And later will check in to Hotel Gopinivas Grand in Kanyakumari. Rock Memorial, Sunset Point, beach and temple will be other destinations on tour.

Day 3, will kick off with the journey to Rameswaram. Enroute, Tiruchendur will be the place to visit. Hotel SS Grand will be provided in Rameswaram.

Day 4, temple visits will start the day and traveller will check into a hotel there. In the evening tourists will depart for Kodaikanal and will stay overnight at Kodaikanal’s Hotel Jai.

Day 5, sightseeing will be planned in Kodaikanal.

Day 6, After Meenakshi Temple visit, the passengers will be taken to the Madurai Airport from where they will get the final flight to Hyderabad.