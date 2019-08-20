IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd offers a trip for Mata Vaishno Devi. Book and check the details here at @irctctourism.com

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd has invited various booking from standard to deluxe package for Mata Vaishno Devi tour. The tour will go for 4 days including travelling days and starts from Delhi.

Destination covers Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine with pick up and drops for Bangana. Travellers will be living in IRCTC guest house or similar. As per the selected package, accommodation will be different but the packages include two days breakfast.

However, guests have to pay the additional amount in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare beyond the control of IRCTC. Although, IRCTC will not responsible for any loss during Darshan and will not refund in case of Darshan cannot be completed due to reasons like delay in train arrivals, heavy rush, closure by government, agencies etc.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Check the prices as per occupancy:-

For Deluxe package

For Single occupancy, the traveller has to pay Rs 5120 per person.

For Double occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 3100 per person.

For triple occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 2770 per person.

For a child(05-11 years) with bed occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 1750 per child.

For a child(05-11 years) without bed occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 1750 per child.

For Standard package

For Single occupancy, the traveller has to pay Rs 4110 per person.

For Double occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 2600 per person.

For triple occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 2420 per person.

For a child(05-11 years) with bed occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 1750 per child.

For a child(05-11 years) without bed occupancy, travellers have to pay Rs 1750 per child.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Timing and details of Mata Vaishno Devi tour

Day 1: Train will the New Delhi Railway Station at 20:50 hrs and seat are in Non- Ac sleeper class.

Day 2: Train will reach the Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station at 08:40 hrs and meanwhile breakfast will be provided. Guests will be dropped at the hotel by 10:30hrs and will get the travel slip. Then on the same day, guests will be picked up from Banganga for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Day 3: Breakest and leisure time will be provided. Guests have checked out at 18:30 hrs and the train will leave the station at 19:10 from Mata Vaishno Devi Karta Railways station.

Day 4: Guests will reach at the New Delhi Railway Station by 6:50 morning.

IRCTC Tourism: To know term and condition and book the tour click the link below

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDR035