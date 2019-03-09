iTV Network honours top food connoisseurs at The Sunday Guardian-NewsX Food & Beverage Awards 2019: iTV network, India’s leading news & infotainment network organized The Sunday Guardian-NewsX Food & Beverage Awards 2019, a dazzling award ceremony which was aimed to appreciate the contributions of those front-runners who have done tremendous work in the food and hospitality sector.

iTV Network honours top food connoisseurs at The Sunday Guardian-NewsX Food & Beverage Awards 2019: To honour and celebrate the culinary excellence in the business of food and beverage sector, iTV network, India’s leading news & infotainment network organized The Sunday Guardian-NewsX Food & Beverage Awards 2019, a dazzling award ceremony which was aimed to appreciate the contributions of those front-runners who have done tremendous work in the food and hospitality sector.

During the event, there were top gourmet experts and industry stalwarts, who contributed towards the growth of food & hospitality industry. The event was held on Saturday at the Hotel Metropolitan, New Delhi, recognized and celebrated the fine-dining restaurants, five-star properties and the best lounges in Delhi NCR.

During the The Sunday Guardian – NewsX Food & Beverage Awards 2019, the inaugural session Top Chefs: A Delicious Journey, begins with a discussion between renowned Chef Vikramjit Roy, Chef Priyam Chatterjee and Chef Nishant Chaubey. The sessions contributed towards understanding and acknowledging the incredible and interesting journey of these renowned chefs. While discussing, Chef Vikramjit said that “Our Indian tradition of food is much deep-rooted”, while Chef Priyam while discussing making career into food making business mentioned that “journey into the food business industry is delicious but so is the struggle”. While chef Nishant mentioned that he was fascinated of being on television and he decided to become a chef.

In another session, Hot Starters: Recipe for Success, Riyaaz Amlani, CEO, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Dildeep Kalra, Director at massive restaurants, these food entrepreneurs discussed their eventful journey and how the Indian culinary scenario has been changed over the years. While commenting on the competition in the food business, Ms Daldeep said that “It is all about reinventing what we are doing”. While, Riyaaz said, “It is all about good food, good service and good storytelling to our customers.”

While celebrating the culinary excellence, there was a dazzling fashion show on winter and summer collection organized by Crimsoune Club, where stunning models set the ramp on fire.

The conclave was attended by stakeholders of the food & beverage industry, policymakers, entrepreneurs, corporates and experts from the food processing and food delivery sectors who acknowledged the challenges and opportunities and lauded efforts that positively affected the industry and the millions of consumers it serves.

The Sunday Guardian – NewsX Food & Beverage Awards were conferred to:

• Five Star Hotel of the year presented to Roseate House

• Excellence in Hospitality presented to MB Greens Clarks INN

• Best Resort in Delhi NCR presented to Jaypee Resorts

• Best Convention Hotel in Delhi NCR presented to Hyatt Regency

• Excellence in Manufacturing of Organic Foods presented to Anantatva

• Excellence in Food – Tandoori presented to Chutney Bar + Tandoor

• Best Theme Based Restaurant presented to Ghar Restaurant

• Restaurant of the Year, Noida presented to Spellbound

• Entrant Restaurant of the Year presented to Finch

• Legendary Punjabi Restaurant Chain presented to Sandoz

• Most Innovative Bar presented to Bottles & Barrels

• Taking Heritage to Next Level presented to Sand Restro Bar

• Youngest Entrepreneur of the year presented to Suhel Nagpal, Symphony Banquet

• Youngest Restauranteur of the year presented to Saransh Gupta, TYM Restaurant

• Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Jairam Banan, Founder, Sagar Ratna, Restaurant chain

• Excellence in Indian Food (Non-Metro) presented to Manish Goyal

• Japanese Restaurant of the Year presented to Guppy

• Excellence in Nightlife with live music performance, NCR presented to Saints and Sinners Grub Pub-Music

• Best Pure Veg in Delhi NCR presented to Imly Restaurant

• Restaurant of the Year, Delhi NCR presented to Duty Free Vayu Bar

• Best Kulcha in India presented to Amritsari Express

• The Best Digestive Tablet presented to Satmola

• Best Microbreweries, Delhi NCR presented to Vapour Bar Exchange

• Best Modern Indian Restaurant presented to Too Indian

