The Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which invites devotees from over the world. It is usually held at Triveni Sangam in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. The Kumbh Mela 2019 will be held from January 15 to March 4.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Air India announces new flights to Allahabad, here's all you need to know

Air India on Friday announced new flights to Prayagraj (Allahabad) from Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad keeping in mind the rush which Kumbh Mela 2019 is going to bring to the Uttar Pradesh’s eastern city. The service will commence from January 13 and will remain in effect till March 30. The airlines further announced that the new flight on Delhi-Allahabad route will function on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The flights on Ahmedabad-Allahabad route will operate on only Wednesdays and Saturdays. While the flight on Kolkata to Allahabad route will function on three specific days of the week throughout the month – Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

The announcement by the Air India read, “Air India is pleased to announce new flights to Allahabad (Prayagraj) from Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata to facilitate the movement of passengers during the Kumbh Mela 2019. Flights will be operated from 13 January to 30 March.”

