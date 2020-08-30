Nutrition Month: While talking about the importance of following a nutritious diet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that September will be observed as "Nutrition Month".

While talking about the importance of following a nutritious diet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that September will be observed as “Nutrition Month”. He said that for the children and the students to display their optimum potential, show their mettle; nutrition and proper nourishment play a very big role, the month of Septemeber will be observed as ‘Nutrition Month’ in the entire nation.

He added that during nutrition month, a food and nutrition quiz would be organized on the MyGov portal and there would be a meme competition, people should participate in it and motivate others to take part.

Prime Minister said that there is a need to increase awareness regarding nutrition. He said that they have a maxim – ‘Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam’ which meant the mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of food intake, there was a need to increase awareness of Nutrition. He added that the schools must introduce ‘nutrition monitor’ like the class monitor to raise awareness.

He also talked about the importance of a nutritious diet for pregnant women. The Prime Minister said that the experts say that better the nutrition for the child in the womb and during childhood, the better would be their mental development and they would stay healthy, to ensure nutrition for children, the mother must also get complete nourishment, proper nutrition is important.

He said that people’s participation is also very crucial in this movement of nutrition. He said that in this movement pertaining to nutrition, people’s participation was also very crucial, it was public participation that made it successful.

He said that in India, during the past few years, a lot of effort has been made in this direction, especially in the villages, it was being converted into a mass movement with public participation.

