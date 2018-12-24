Finally, the most-awaited festival of the year Christmas is here. The festival is celebrated across the world with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm on December 25. The festival is not only known for decorative Christmas trees, Santa Claus’ surprise gifts, sharing greetings but also for delicious dishes. The mouthwatering hot cocoa with frugal bites of crunchy cookies decorated in the plates have always been the main feature in the Christmas parties’ menu card. However, little we know about other dishes which also adds the flavour in every party. We have compiled a list of foods that are served during every party.
Honey and Rye Glazed Ham
Stollen
Butternut Squash, Cranberry, and Goat Cheese Crostini
Chocolate Babka
Hot Buttered Rum and Cider
Caramel Swirl Hot Chocolate
Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies
Peppermint Buttercrunch
Rosemary Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Gougères (Cheese Puffs)
Cranberry Orange Roasted Brussels Sprouts
This festival is observed on December 25 of every year to commemorate Jesus Christ’ birthday. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to bake some delicious dishes this year to serve on the guest plates.
Have fun and feast this year! Merry Christmas!
