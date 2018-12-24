Finally, the most-awaited festival of the year Christmas is here. The festival is celebrated across the world with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm on December 25. The festival is not only known for decorative Christmas trees, Santa Claus’ surprise gifts, sharing greetings but also for delicious dishes. The mouthwatering hot cocoa with frugal bites of crunchy cookies decorated in the plates have always been the main feature in the Christmas parties’ menu card. However, little we know about other dishes which also adds the flavour in every party. We have compiled a list of foods that are served during every party.

Honey and Rye Glazed Ham

When it comes to cooking a turkey, once a year is enough. Ham is just as festive â and, frankly, far more delicious. Recipe here.

Stollen

Recipe here.

 Butternut Squash, Cranberry, and Goat Cheese Crostini

Recipe here.

Chocolate Babka

Recipe here.

Hot Buttered Rum and Cider

Recipe here.

Caramel Swirl Hot Chocolate

Recipe here.

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread men for all! Recipe here.

Peppermint Buttercrunch

Recipe here.

Rosemary Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Gougères (Cheese Puffs)

Recipe here.

Cranberry Orange Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Recipe here.

This festival is observed on  December 25 of every year to commemorate Jesus Christ’ birthday. So what are you waiting for?  Get ready to bake some delicious dishes this year to serve on the guest plates.

Have fun and feast this year! Merry Christmas!

