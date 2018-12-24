Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Jesus Christ across the world. This festival is incomplete without delicious foods. We have compiled a list of dishes which are considered as the 'must items' in every food menu.

Finally, the most-awaited festival of the year Christmas is here. The festival is celebrated across the world with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm on December 25. The festival is not only known for decorative Christmas trees, Santa Claus’ surprise gifts, sharing greetings but also for delicious dishes. The mouthwatering hot cocoa with frugal bites of crunchy cookies decorated in the plates have always been the main feature in the Christmas parties’ menu card. However, little we know about other dishes which also adds the flavour in every party. We have compiled a list of foods that are served during every party.

Honey and Rye Glazed Ham

Stollen

Butternut Squash, Cranberry, and Goat Cheese Crostini

Chocolate Babka

Hot Buttered Rum and Cider

Caramel Swirl Hot Chocolate

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Peppermint Buttercrunch

Rosemary Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Gougères (Cheese Puffs)

Cranberry Orange Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This festival is observed on December 25 of every year to commemorate Jesus Christ’ birthday. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to bake some delicious dishes this year to serve on the guest plates.

Have fun and feast this year! Merry Christmas!

