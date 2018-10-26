NewsX-The Sunday Guardian on Friday organised its first ever food conclave, to celebrate the taste of India, in New Delhi. The event witnessed chefs and food lovers from different parts of the country who talked about their special cuisines, how they are prepared, what's the importance of having a particular ingredient in a particular dish and lots more. Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh graced the occasion and talked about her journey in the film industry, her college life, what food she's good in preparing at and other issues.

NewsX food conclave saw several live demonstration session where renowned chefs representing royal families of India, who prepared one of their favorite cuisines to keep the audience tact and tempting for food. Guests from the Royal families such as Rajkumari Alka Rani Singh of the Pratapgarh, Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh, Tikka Rani Shailaja Katoch of Kangra-Lambagraon and other guests talked about different cuisines of India, what’s the essence of various ingredients and other food stories.

#NewsXFoodConclave Food is a reflection of culture. It’s all about how you present it: Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/20Ilq1l3Lw — NewsX (@NewsX) October 26, 2018

#NewsXFoodConclave LIVE demonstration by Shraddha Alka Nikam of Kolhapur preparing Bharleli Kombadi (Maharashtrian cuisine) underway @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/y67BG2Kn5P — NewsX (@NewsX) October 26, 2018

Speaking at the event, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari addressed the event and share his food stories. He talked about cuisines of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and shared what his favourite dishes are. Recalling an incident, Manoj Tiwari said that he did not know about the word recipe earlier. He once attended the Kapil Sharma show where someone from the audience asked about the recipe of Litti Chokha. Manoj Tiwari said that he had to ask Kapil Sharma what’s the meaning of a recipe. Manoj Tiwari also pepped out audience mood at the event by singing a couple of Bhojpuri songs at the event.

Gracing the occasion with her esteemed presence, Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh attended the NewsX food conclave and said that the youth of today need to be more politically and socially aware. She said that one should believe in themselves and turning inwards is always better. She talked about one incident which took place when she was in college and ragged.

Addressing the event, Chitrangda Singh, whose latest film Bazaar has just released today, also talked about the film industry and said that the films of today were anything but being stereotypical. Responding to a question from the audience how good is she in preparing food, Chitrangda said that she cooks bakes eggs quite well. Chitrangda Singh also honoured people who have followed their dreams in the food industry and handed them awards.

Among other sessions at the food conclave, Nitin Tewari, Mixologist & Creative Head, Bar Trender carried live demonstration of different types of beverages that he prepares and it wouldn’t be wrong to say had mastery on them. He involved the audience and called them to the center-stage at the live kitchen setup and prepared some refreshing beverages with them.

#NewsXFoodConclave I really promote Indian drinking styles: Nitin Tewari, Mixologist & Creative Head, Bar Trender @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/LESzldNIZT — NewsX (@NewsX) October 26, 2018

