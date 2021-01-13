27 years of age youngster Rafael Piquete, has been a successful businessman from Portugal. Little did he know that the pandemic would help him change his career completely and turn him into a full-time vlogger.

A year back, nobody imagined the world will face such enigma as it is right now. It has been gripped by the hands of what is today known as the global health pandemic, which has led to dynamic changes across industries. On one hand, businesses had to shut shops and sacking employees, while on the other hand, the pandemic shooted up the demand for online mediums. This gave rise to another career option wherein many people, especially youngsters, jumped into social media platforms to become content creators and influencers, reaching people across the world. Rafael Piquete is one amongst these youngsters who today is emerging as one of the most sought-after content creators and YouTubers, thanks to his innovative travel and food content and self-belief to take over the digital mediums.

Today, social media platforms are more than just social platforms; they are considered for marketing, online businesses, and content creation platforms as well. This has paved the way for many individuals to create their own name and career utilizing the incredible resources that digital mediums offer people all over the world. Rafael Piquete too saw the boom in the online platforms and decided to make a career in the same amidst a pandemic.

27 years of age youngster Rafael Piquete, has been a successful businessman from Portugal. Little did he know that the pandemic would help him change his career completely and turn him into a full-time vlogger on YouTube and Instagram. In March 2020, when Covid-19 was rapidly growing across all parts of the world, Rafael Piquete decided to leave entrepreneurship and dive deep into social media platforms. He invested all his money into making his career as a YouTuber. Today, all that hard work and investment are gradually getting paid off with his creative and engaging content as a rising Instagrammer and YouTuber.

Traveling the world and experiencing the magic of good food across nations and continents was what Rafael Piquete always wanted to do. Hence, to further explore the travel niche, he turned into a vlogger and made videos and content about the different locations and cuisines of those respective places. His spontaneity as a host and creator and his camera-friendliness has attracted many across platforms, which has doubled his follower base in just a few months.

Today, this young content creator has heap-up a massive following on Instagram with 300,000 followers and on YouTube with 80,000 subscribers. Traveling the world and making videos and content about the best food, place, and drinks is what he absolutely loves, and aims to keep doing better work with every video he creates. He wants to keep his followers and subscribers updated and keep them happy with his creative content.