The global leaders in mid-sized motorcycling segment and a true symbol which reflects motorcycling way of life as a brand, two wheeler giants Royal Enfield have finally opened their much awaited and first ever Royal Enfield Garage Cafe in Arpora, Goa. The Garage Cafe is a colossal 120-seater cafe which also comprises of a Royal Enfield motorcycle museum and exhibition area giving visitors the vibes of a laid-back environment where you can park your rides, enjoy great food, experience various dimensions of the celebrated brand and more importantly — chill.

Representing the brand’s heritage and pedigree, the Garage Cafe has some of the famous custom built Royal Enfield motorcycles including the likes of Rooster Trike, which is specially made to ride on the beaches of Goa and the The Good Trip Bike. The principle head of Royal Enfield Garage Cafe building has embellished artworks which are inspired from a Royal Enfield iconography based Azulejos inspired installation. The Azulejos installation have been hand painted on tiles by Goan artisans. Along with that, the first floor of Garage Cafe lounge wall has exhilarating book art installation which is done by Hanif Qureshi.

1) Here’s what makes the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe different from others (The Jukebox)

With its unique central traditional designing, The Royal Enfield Garage Cafe promises to provide riders, non-riders, travellers & explorers, and their families inclusive and engaging space under one shed. Giving an honorable mention to the Jukebox Thumper as the Royal Enfield family gets a new member in the form of Cafe Racer, the Garage Cafe rolls back to the rock and rolla days again with its one a kind Jukebox. You can tune into Beatles or can re-visit the George Micheal’s Careless Whisper through the jukebox in some old school fashion.

2) Portuguese style structure interiors and impeccable artworks painted by local artisans

Simply inspired by traditional Portuguese style structure the interiors of the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe easily catches the eye and each of its independent yet interconnected structures has its own story to unfold. The ambiance of the cafe sets the mood of a motorcyclists or non bikers real quick and can make them feel laid-back, unpretentious and relaxed. The buildings comprising the Garage Cafe has been set around in an alluring unroofed area surrounded by coconut trees which undoubtedly gives visitors an experience that is laid back yet contemporary, charmingly ‘Goan’ in nature.

3) Royal Enfield Garage Cafe has an unique Gallery and Mini Museum

Take couple of steps inside the Garage Cafe and you will see a multi functional gallery and a mini museum painting vivid pictures of the Royal Enfield’s past history and joyful present. Giving visitors, customers and loyal fans a tour, the area exhibits the brand’s rich history with the replicas of 939 Flying Flea motorcycle along with original 1963 Continental GT café racer and 1965 MK-2 750cc Interceptor. One of the major highlight of the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe is its wall art which thoroughly reflects the Portuguese Goa architecture. The brand specially dedicated the space of the wall to Bullet because the Royal Enfield motorcycle which has been integral part of Goa’s history. The arts-capes from the Garage Cafe museum are some of the attractions you cannot afford to miss.

4) Exclusive Royal Enfield gear store with motorcycle customization area

The Garage Cafe has a Royal Enfield exclusive gear store and motorcycle customization area where you can find some of the coolest yet innovative custom Royal Enfields motorcycles on display. If your’e also looking to cash-in on some genuine apparel and accessories of the famous brand then the cafe’s exclusive gear store has got you covered. Along with customized mean machines, there’s also a separated area where you can find Royal Enfield merchandises including riding boots, T-shirts, gloves and other products.

5) Appetizing food in one well travelled menue!

The cafe offers a broad-ranging menu that has a blend of European, British and uniquely Goan cuisine which is inspired by many restaurants especially those which are wanted by motorcyclists. In order to make your experience ‘gastronomical’, the menu is indeed well travelled and has been clustered by mouth-watering local and international cuisine.

From the Chorizo Pizza to Kheema-Pav, the flavours of the eclectic variation of dishes has been kept in mind so that it will attract customers from India and other foreign travelers.

According to the brand the Garage Cafe itself is a catalyst to deepen personal associations with Enfield enthusiasts and customers, the ambiance of the cafe is inspired by the Royal Enfield motorcycling way of life. So if you’re in Goa and looking to drop by and want to get a taste of what happens when hospitality meets pure motorcycling, (the Royal Enfield way) then the Garage Cafe is the place to be.