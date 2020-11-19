During his travel, people would stop Meigo on his journey and ask him about his adventure, out of curiosity. Many would also offer to provide him shelter and food.

During the pandemic, a grocery run seems like the peak of adventure that we can pursue. The story about a man who not only dreamed of walking around the world but made it possible, lifts spirits during times where most people dream of the days spent outdoors, carefree . Meigo Märk, was born and brought up in the country Estonia tucked away in Northern Europe. He had always dreamed of traveling the world and this expedition was the fruit of his dreams. Why walking? That’s a question bound to arise when you hear he walked 20,000 kilometers across 22 countries. The ardent adventurer says, “I like the pace of walking, you tend to notice things about your surrounding that you normally would not if you were on a vehicle.”

His expedition consisted of various challenges right from health issues, money shortage and lack of a place to stay sometimes; despite these hurdles he found solace in the comforting homes of local people in the many countries he visited. “People would stop me on my journey and ask about my adventure out of curiosity, many offered to provide me shelter and food,” said Meigo Mark.

The 22 countries he walked across were Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Iran, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. His longest journey was in India where he walked a combined distance of 3,600 kilometers which took him 7 months. Meigo Mark says that all these countries gave him memories that he would forever cherish but he says it was Nepal will hold a special place in his heart as he admired the people and their peaceful monasteries.

In Vietnam, he lived a Zen monastery in the mountains for a month; this country is also where he met his wife Sâm. Together his wife and Meigo walked over 750 kilometers, they are now married and have a baby girl. This expedition changed Meigo Mark’s life for the better and enhanced his life with unforgettable memories and people. Do we all now walk around the world? His advice to those who are inspired by his is, “Start by walking around your neighborhood, you may have many new encounters with people who you may not have noticed before.”