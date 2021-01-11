Hyderabad-based “The Taste Company” enters Ready to Eat Food Market. The Company makes high-quality, tasty, and hygienic all-natural ready-to-eat Indian meals that cater to Indian Consumers. The Taste Company is the First company in India to offer Non-Veg Ready to Eat Meals. The Taste company has seen tremendous traction during the pilot in the last 6 months & has gained trust among thousands of consumers already. Martech solutions provider “way2online” founder Mr. Raju Vanapala launched the Taste Company almost a year ago.

Focusing on Ready to eat Indian Breakfast and Meal categories, The Taste Company uses traditional home-style cooking methods that eliminate the need for preservatives or artificial colours, flavors and holds on to the authentic taste, flavor, and aroma of “Ghar ka khana”.

The brand offers 2 Non Vegetarian meal boxes Chicken Curry Rice and Exotic Prawn Rice, along with Vegetarian Meal options such as Classic Dal Rice (Dal Chawal), Special Veg Rice, and Dal Khichdi. The company also has ready to Eat Breakfast product range such as Classic Rava Upma, Pongal, Semiya Upma. The Taste Company makes it very easy to eat their meals. Consumers just need to pour hot water and can eat directly from the box. The meals take 3-5 minutes to be prepared, with no hassles of cooking. All the products have a shelf life of 6 months and the prices range from Rs. 89 to Rs. 149/-.

The taste company has built a new factory with state of the art advanced dehydration & freeze drying technology unit at Patancheru, Hyderabad that can produce 2 Million Meal Boxes per Month. The Company has spent close to 3 million dollars (Approx Rs.22 Cr) on infrastructure and R&D to innovate and create products according to customers’ expectations. And the company has a 40 member professional team right now.

The Taste Company has partnered with several companies, airlines, co-working spaces, multiplex chains and coffee chains as well. The company’s products are already available in Trujet airlines too. They will soon be available on the largest airline and in huge multiplex chains too. The Taste Company Products are available in nearby stores such as Ratnadeep, Vijetha, Qmart, Sampoorna, and Spencers supermarkets and many more too. Today, the company is launching their products in almost 500 modern retail outlets across hyderabad & bangalore market and the company is targeting to expand this to 3000 outlets by this year end. Also, their products are now available on two renowned e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart as well as their own website www.thetastecompany.com.

Also Read: Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on January 14; territorial issues on agenda

Also Read: Mission Vaccine: PM Modi to interact with CMs of all states today to discuss rollout strategy

“We as Indians have an inclination towards Indian food rather than foreign dishes. But so far, no brand has been able to address the expectations of Indian consumers in terms of taste, health, and ease of consumption. Owing to the unavailability of tasty and healthy Indian instant meals, Indian consumers are forced to eat non-Indian instant foods. As per Swiggy’s 2020 report, most ordered dishes were mostly Indian foods such as biryani, masala dosa, and dal makhani, and not pizza, pasta, or noodles. Aligned with the expectation of Indian consumers, our products are truly indian , tasty, filling, nutritious, and most importantly easy to consume. So, we see great market fit and massive opportunities for our ready to eat food products” said Raju Vanapala, Founder and CEO.

“The 2 ready-to-eat non-vegetarian meals in our portfolio is a result of India’s preference of food. More than 71% of Indians prefer Non-Vegetarian food. This demand was left unaddressed by the present instant food brands, who were still experimenting with the breakfast range. The Taste Company is steps ahead in its product research and innovation to come up with a non-vegetarian and vegetarian meal range complete with breakfast products beyond Upma and Poha” added Mr. Raju Vanapala.

Also Read: US lifts restrictions on contacts with Taiwan, leaves China rattled

“There has been a considerable change not only in food preference but also consumption style in the past few years owing to rapid urbanization, increase in working female population, and increase in nuclear families. According to a survey by Assocham, about 79% of Indian households with two working partners today prefer ready to eat food products owing to time constraints. According to Nielsen, the easy-to-make breakfast market in India is currently pegged at 275 crores and growing at a rate of 17%. However, the ready-to-eat meals market is still valued at less than 100 crores owing to the negative perception among the Indian customers”.