As exams get over and schools and colleges shut down for the summer, the big question is where to head for a vacation. Many people are now exploring Europe during their holidays but it’s always exciting to find new places to go to for a relaxing, fun-filled holiday rather than just the big well-known cities. Here’s a list of 5 places off the beaten track you can explore during your summer vacation this year:

1-Dubrovnik

If you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan then you will know that he shot part of his film ‘Fan’ in the beautiful city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Now, interestingly, a lot of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series was also filmed here like King’s Landing, Battle of the Blackwater, Qarth’s House of the Undying, etc. Once you’ve had your fill of these famous sites, then you can take the cablecar from Dubrovnik to Srđ which has a great restaurant too. There are some wonderful beaches and sea kayaking is a major sport here so you must try it out. Monasteries, forts, palaces are also part of this city’s rich history.

2-Bruges

Perhaps the most famous city in Europe for beer, Bruges in Belgium has beer flowing through its pipes – literally! You can not only chug away different types of beer here at leisure but you can also a brewery like De Halve Maan Brewery to learn more. Bruges has many museums including one dedicated to the renowned Belgian potato fries (Frietmuseum) and chocolates. The Markt is a wonderful square in the city where you can spend time wandering around – and if you have plenty of money, shop as well. Don’t miss The Bottle Shop and a visit to the Le Trappiste!

3-Carvoeiro

If you like the sea and want a destination with a difference then Carvoeiro in Portugal may be perfect for you. While the town sits on a cliff, the golden beaches below welcome you with open arms. Sea kayaking, cycling, swimming and hiking are some of the activities you can indulge in while you are here. Along the Algarve, you will find the coastline is simply extraordinary and stunning. You can hop over to the Benagil Caves too – it’s great for those who love to click pics.

4-Bled

Bled is located in Slovenia and though many of you may think there’s not much in Slovenia, think again. Lake Bled is picture perfect and has everything from a castle to snow-top mountains. Watersports, hiking, biking, skiing and canyoning are some things you can indulge in here. You can hire bikes and just ride around exploring the city and the surrounding areas. And nature is truly at its best here.

5-Camogli

This Italian Riviera that many people outside Europe are probably not too aware of. A two-hour drive out of Milan, Camogli is a retreat that is a hidden gem. The houses here are painted in lovely pastel colours adding a unique flavour to this seaside city. Other than the beautiful blue sea and boating trips, you can wander around exploring the castles and churches as well. Local Italian cuisine is fresh and if you love seafood, then this is the place to be.

