Tripoto, the global travel community, is partnering with Morris Garages (MG) India, the iconic British Automaker, for immersive video solutions, offering to boost awareness and sustain interest about the brand ahead of its India launch this year. Tripoto is creating a non-fiction travel web series, ‘World of MG: An Indian Abroad’, which will be shot in 6 different countries before concluding in India.

Tripoto has collaborated with actor and model, Amol Parashar, for the 7-season web series, 1 season each for seven countries. Amol will be travelling to all 7 countries, promoting and sustaining Morris Garages as the world’s foremost luxury car brand. The series will have Amol bring to life how Morris Garages has been a part of these countries through their culture, food, revelry and cars.

Talking about ‘World of MG: An Indian Abroad’, Michael Pargal Lyngdoh, Co-founder, Tripoto, said, “The digital renaissance in our country has triggered the youth to turn to the internet for alternative and shareable content. Web Series have become an impactful way to present a brand and create lasting conversations. Through World of MG: An Indian Abroad, we aim to build a connection for Morris Garages (MG) India amongst our strong and active community of more than 25 Mn+ travellers”.

Speaking on their association with Tripoto, Pallavi Singh, Marketing Head, Morris Garages (MG) India India, said, “Since the inception of the brand in 1924, storytelling has been an integral part of MG. In India, we have been following in the footsteps by focussing on powerful, emotive video content using new-age digital tools and formats. We’ve had a great association with Tripoto in the past with #RoadToMGLive! Through World of MG: An Indian Abroad series, we hope to take this association further ahead by giving a peek into MG’s global presence across the world and thereby, letting communities experience the local cultural flavour.”

The first of season of the series, shot in Thailand will go live on Tripoto’s social media channels and its website (www.tripoto.com) from March 14 onwards. The four episodes will be shown back to back each day from March 14 to March 17.

