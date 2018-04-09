If you not looking to travel abroad for a holiday, why not look at an adventurous holiday in India that gets your adrenaline flowing? Getting sporty this summer is not just fun but will give you a thrill and an opportunity to try something you haven't before. Here we have enlisted some of the best sports that you can check this summer.

So it’s finally summer and time to chill out. If you not looking to travel abroad for a holiday, why not look at an adventurous holiday in India that gets your adrenaline flowing? Getting sporty during June and July is not just fun but also gives you a thrill and an opportunity to try something you haven’t before. Here are five sports you can check out this summer.

River Rafting

In India, river rafting has become popular and there are numerous destinations across the country that offer a great experience. But not all of them are ideal for the summer month. The Beas River, Kullu & Manali, is popular for whitewater rafting in summer. Starting at Pirdi, there’s a 14 km stretch up to Jhiri which is perfect for rafting from March to July. The degree of difficulty here is Grade I to Grade IV so choose your grade and have an exhilarating experience!

Snorkelling and Scuba Diving

Come summer, it’s time to get your feet wet and an exciting activity to take part in is snorkelling and scuba diving. Whether it’s Goa, Pondicherry or Kerala, there are some ideal sports to learn these sports and see some magnificent sea creatures too. Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer you to dive sites like The Wall ( Havelock Island), Cinque Island ( Port Blair) and Fish Rock (Passage island) while Goa has Uma Guva Reef, Shelter Cove, Locker of Davy Jones and The Jetty. Netrani Island in Karnataka is another lovely dive site too.

Surfing

Over the years, many people have taken to surfing as a way of life rather than just a sport. In Tamil Nadu, there is Covelong Point near Chennai, Manapad, and Thoothukkudi while Kerala has the popular Kovalam. Murudeshwar in Karnataka, Puri in Orissa and Goa offer ideal surf spots as well.

Trekking

When we think summer, we think heat. But you don’t need to trek in the heat during the hot months. In June and July, the regions around the Himalayas have cold climes and you can test your endurance on these treks of various difficulties. Roopkund Trek (Garhwal), Hampta Pass (Himachal Pradesh), Bara Bhangal (Himachal Pradesh), Nubra Valley Trek (Ladakh), Markha Valley (Ladakh) and Stok Kangri (Ladakh) are some treks you could try.

Paragliding

How would you like to see a bird’s eye view of beautiful landscapes for miles around? Then paragliding is the sport for you. Stok Kangri, Ladakh; Bir, Himachal Pradesh; Kamshet, Maharashtra; Manali, Himachal Pradesh; Sikkim and Goa have some of the best paragliding experiences for you in the country.

ALSO READ: Patriarchy is strongly entrenched in our society, says Sreemoyee Piu Kundu