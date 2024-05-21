Why Every Traveler Must Visit The Maldives At Least Once?

If you’re a traveller but haven’t been to the Maldives, I can assure you, you’re missing out on a lot of fun and adventure. Maldives is most definitely on every traveller’s list of destinations. Every person dreams of visiting Maldives at least once in their life, to witness the beauty of Maldives and explore and experience the adventure the place has to offer closely, as it was mine. And the urge to travel solo as a woman has always been extremely overwhelming for every female traveller.

Maldives, as most of the travel websites you would surf through read, are well-known for its crystalline seas with gorgeous blue hues, swaying palm trees, and shimmering white beaches beneath the endless blue skies. However, the Maldives, with its promise of “The Sunny Side of Life,” is more than just another holiday destination; it is a gateway to a landscape, indeed a seascape, that is a slice of solitary on Earth.

With pleasant weather most of the year, Maldives offer the ultimate luxury island hideaway for solo, group, couple, and family vacations. It’s the ideal vacation spot for leaving the stresses of the world behind and immersing oneself in the serenity of nature, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean all around.

It has been recorded that the Maldives have been the most instammed tourist destination in the world. When you arrive in the Maldives, it’s almost as if you’ve walked into heaven on earth. And so its paperwhite beaches, and the poetry vision of coconut and palm groves, draw visitors from all over the world and there is no one reason for all the hype that it has been gaining.

Why should Maldives be on your bucket list?

This might be the destination for you if you desire lovely clear seas, colourful fish, and a calm resort where images simply do not do it justice. Maldives offers an unforgettable travel experience.

And to point out that one reason why Maldives should be on your bucket list felt a little unfair and so I’ve compiled all the reasons that I saw fit for why Malé is definitely a bucket list destination. I sure hope to sound convincing so that you get to experience the splendour of Maldives yourself.

It has an amazing myriad of marine life

A visit to the Maldives would be incomplete without a swim in the seas filled with marine life. The Maldives is recognised for its incredible variety of marine life and is regarded as one of the top snorkelling/diving destinations in the world.

Resorts with private house reefs are particularly appealing since you may snorkel at any time of day. Swim freely in the Indian Ocean amid the vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, reef sharks, stingrays, and a plethora of other undersea animals! It’s almost as if you’re swimming in a huge aquarium.

Living on the ocean

Overwater villas may be found all over the world, but the ones in the Maldives should not be overlooked. Everyone should stay at one of these villas at least once in their lives. The ideal Maldivian experience is waking up to a panoramic view of the huge blue sea, with just the sound of the waves lapping at your resort and a soft sea wind blowing against your face, while witnessing the spectacular egg yolk dawn. Furthermore, the vibrant corals and diverse marine life are right outside your door.

The exotic culinary delight

Maldivian cuisine consists of more than just seafood. The Maldives is a melting pot of variety, both in its terrain and in its people. The Maldives’ culture, customs, and unique physical characteristics attest to the country’s status as a melting pot of people and civilizations.

The race itself is the result of successive waves of settlements over thousands of years. This diversity is reflected in the island’s food and cuisine, providing foodies another incentive to visit the Maldives.

At the upper end, Michelin-starred chefs prepare your meals, while the all-you-can-eat buffet approach works best at the bottom end. The adage “you get what you pay for” is especially true in the Maldives. From smoked fish, spicy soup, chicken and vegetable curries with native flavours, to the authentic’mashuni’ and ‘garudhiya,’ the Maldives is a vegetarian’s heaven.

Though rice, coconut, spices, and mostly seafood are the staples of the island’s diet, there are plenty of vegetarian choices. Prepare your palate for a culinary experience in the kingdom of wonderful cuisine.

An amalgamation of culture

The lovely Maldives, floating in the Indian Ocean, is both isolated and well-connected. The Maldivian culture reflects every ethnicity on the planet, with a major impact from numerous cultures around the Indian Ocean’s rim passed down from generation to generation.

While tourism is the principal source of revenue, fishing has long been a traditional source of income. The mundane of daily life on the island is also rich in symbolism and imagerThe all-male traditional dance and drum performance known as ‘Bodu Beru,’ which translates to ‘huge drum,’ is the cultural highlight of almost every vacation to the Maldives. Male, strategically situated as the Maldives’ capital, is more of an experience than a collection of must-see attractions.

The greatest thing to do amid the capital’s chaotic bylanes is to take a stroll and soak in everything Male has to offer. Tie your shoelaces and prepare to travel down the country’s cultural lane.

Is Maldives safe for female solo travellers?

The Maldives are breathtakingly beautiful and generous to the traveller seeking the solace of nature and the sea to relieve stress. It is a favourite resort for couples in particular, and is well-known for being a great honeymoon location. Solo trips, on the other hand, especially for women, have always been a source of concern while travelling.

As empowering as travelling solo feels to women, they’re equally anxious about their safety and the reasons are not unknown to any of us. For a very long time, solo travelling in itself was regarded as unsafe for women, creating a barrier for women who wished to explore cities and countries on their own. However, solo trips can be rewarding in such a paradise as Malé.

A popular question for all ladies contemplating a solo vacation to the Maldives is, “Is the Maldives a safe destination to go as a woman alone?” and I aim to offer a reassuring response to the issue as I discuss all of the possible risks and how to mitigate them so that you may enjoy your holiday on your own.

In terms of women travellers, the Maldives does not have a particularly bad reputation for being notorious for its crime scene. On the contrary, there are enough security preparations in place. However, taking necessary precautions ahead of time is always a wise decision, and so you must have a clear understanding of how safe the Maldives are for female tourists.

For example, you should be aware that the alleyways and even uninhabited areas of Male’s capital city are as safe as you might imagine. As a result, you may wander along the alleyways without fear of being harmed. This is due to the fact that these alleyways are always congested and you would not have to worry about being left alone.

What tips should women know before going to Maldives?

A solo trip to the magnificent islands may be a quiet adventure for your spirit, with exotic beaches and scenery to take your breath away. However, when travelling, you should absolutely consider hiring a local guide. It is usually beneficial to have a trustworthy guide since any potential problems with the locals regarding the foreign tourist may be guided out by the guide. Keep a list of local hotline numbers available in case you get into any type of difficulties. Any diving or oceaning action brings about weariness, which might be dangerous. So, even here, you should hire a good guide to walk you through the entire process.

You should Keep all of your documents visible. If you require one, you should have no trouble locating it. This will also come in handy during a crisis. All of these are precautionary measures, and there is no reason to be concerned. You should also keep in mind the timing of your arrival at Male International Airport. If you arrive after 4 p.m., you may have to run the next day.

What are some of the travel tips for Maldives?

The Maldives, with roughly 1190 volcanic and coral islands strewn across the Indian Ocean, has long been regarded as one of the most popular romantic vacations to experience some tropical beauty. Because of its crystal clear waters, which are home to a shoal of fish, rays, and sharks. Maldives should be on every traveller’s bucket list for the warmth of the sun and a profusion of activities.

However, there are some travel guidelines that must be taken into consideration immediately after being dropped off at the private island, where you will be active at the powdery white beach. Planning a vacation to the Maldives will provide you with a breathtaking experience that will provide you with a work break from your everyday monotonous existence.

Choose Your Airplane Rides Wisely

One of the most significant recommendations for first-time travellers to the Maldives is to take regional or local flights from the Middle East Asia since they are less expensive. Taking a flight to Male and then a speedboat for Maldives transit between islands to reach the specified islands will be less expensive, yet a round trip seaplane journey will be unforgettable, albeit pricey.

For the transfer, you can alternatively take a Maldivian domestic flight. Flights might be delayed, and there is no planned time for seaplane transfers during the dawn-to-dusk time frame.

Follow The Basic Unwritten Rules Of The Land

Planning over the one-month period of Ramadan is prohibited because many hotel employees will be out meeting families. In addition, food availability during the day will be limited, and many services and stores will be closed, particularly during prayer times.

Don’t anticipate any meat or booze. Also, one of the most important Maldives travel tips to remember at this time is to make sure you have adequate coverage, particularly for your knees, shoulders, tummy, chest, and elbows, when visiting the local islands.

The Bioluminescent Beach Must Not Be Missed

Visiting the Baa Atoll should be one of the top ten travel tips to know before you go since it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to observe the planktons produce luminous poisons at night beneath the sky, producing a starry look on the ocean bed. This is one of the most unusual activities in the Maldives.

There are several resorts that provide bioluminescent tours, but you must first confirm their legitimacy. Check the date of this occurrence ahead of time so you can choose the islands or resorts for your stay accordingly.

Spend At Least One Night In A Water Bungalow

Your Maldives vacation would be incomplete until you experienced the crystal pure blue water right beneath your feet. While Maldivian beach villas are equally fantastic, nothing beats the experience of staying in a water bungalow, where you can wake up to beautiful sunrises and slip directly into the ocean from your room.

You Don’t Need A Visa While Travelling To Maldives

You do not require a pre-arrival visa to visit the Maldives and walk about. Visitors visiting the Maldives, on the other hand, will be handed a thirty-day visa at the airport on the day of their arrival. As a result, you do not need to worry about organising a visa or its validity, but your passport should still be valid for at least 6 months. This validity is required in order to obtain a valid return ticket from the Maldives.

Seaplanes Are Wonderful There In Maldives

The flight to Male International Airport is breathtaking. Tourists who want to tour some fantastic islands and sites to visit in Maldives will have to pay a little extra if they want to savour the voyage by seaplane, which starts at approximately US$200, but the views are so beautiful that it is worth every cent spent while travelling.

When reserving hotels in the Maldives, be sure to reserve the seaplanes as well, as these seaplanes are scheduled and available based on demand, and you will receive booking confirmation just one night before you begin your vacation to the Maldives.

Learn The Local Language

When visiting the Maldives or any other nation for vacation, it is always a good idea to learn the fundamental terms in the official language to ensure a pleasant experience. The official language of Mauritius is Dhivehi, which you may learn a few phrases, questions, and words in.

However, this is not essential because Mauritius has a significant tourism industry, as seen by the majority of people speaking English, particularly in resorts and restaurants. Because there is no language barrier, you may not have any difficulties throughout your trip if you do not speak the local language. It is entirely up to you whether or not to include a translation book in your Maldives vacation itinerary.

What are the most interesting places to visit in Maldives?

Maldives is worth it all because of its unrivalled beaches, unrivalled luxury, and a vibrant underwater environment. This island country entices travellers from all over the world with its exotic islands, mesmerising blue oceans, gleaming-sandy beaches, stunning reefs, and a range of water activities.

Because the Maldives is an island country dominated by water activities, tourism here is entirely dependent on dry weather conditions, and hence the months of December to April are the ideal times to visit. This postcard-perfect combination of blue, white, and green is a veritable heaven on Earth, dotted with opulent water villas and infinite palm trees swinging rhythmically.

However the major question that lingers in every traveller, travelling to Maldives, is where to visit,what to explore and what to experience. Therefore, here is a list of some of the picture-perfect major tourist attractions that are a must visit while you are on trip to Maldives.

Malé Atoll – For Urban Vibes

North Malé Atoll, located on the southern border of Kaafu Atoll, is the largest city and the most popular destination among the top places to visit in Maldives. It is one among the most popular Maldives tourist destinations. It used to be known as Mahal since it was the home of the Royal Dynasties, but it is now known as Kings Island.

The Grand Friday Mosque, Scuba diving and snorkelling, Male Fish Market, Malé’s National Museum, Tsunami Monument, Dive Club Maldives, and Underwater Scooters are the top attractions here, and the ideal season to come is November to April.

Sun Island – For Sparkling Beaches

Nalaguraidhoo Island in South Ari Atoll, often known as the Sun Island, is a popular tourist destination in the Maldives. It is graced with some lovely beaches, beautiful tropical flora, and lush foliage, which draws a large number of tourists who wish to relax in the lap of nature. With its enchanting blue seas, gorgeous beaches, and fantastic resorts, the island ensures that its visitors have a wonderful time.

The optimum time to come is between November and April, however the summer season lasts from March to April and is ideal for water activities. The main attractions here include diving, windsurfing and snorkelling, relaxing at saunas and spas, and Island Divers.

Banana Reef – For A Great Diving Experience

Banana Reef, located in North Mal- Atoll, is internationally famous for being one of the greatest diving spots in the world, adding it to the list of top Maldives areas of interest. It was, in fact, the first diving location in the Maldives to be recognised for licenced diving and training.

The reef, which is shaped like a banana, is teeming with exuberant marine life, spectacular corals, and incredible cliffs, overhangs, and caves. And, because of the numerous adventure activities available, it is one of the most popular spots to visit in the Maldives for adventure seekers.

Underwater sports like scuba diving, snorkelling, and jet skiing on the reef are popular in Banana Reef, as are locations such as Maldive Victory, Hulhumal-, Alimatha Island, Biyadhoo Island, and Manta Point. The best time to visit is May to July.

Alimatha Island – For Canoeing In Calm Waters

Alimatha Island is located in Vaavu Atoll, on the eastern coast of the Maldives. With its blue, crystal clear seas — ideal for diving, snorkelling, and boating — the island is ideal for a family holiday as well as a honeymoon, since it is regarded as one of the greatest spots to visit in Maldives for couples.

Volleyball matches on the sun-kissed beaches and glittering sand are a lot of fun here. The Ayurvedic massage centre, spa, pubs, and restaurants make it a rejuvenating alternative among Maldives’ most popular tourist destinations. Diving, snorkelling, and canoeing at Miyaru Kandu and Fotte Kandu are the main attractions of Alimatha Island. Alimatha Aquatic Resort. The best time to visit is between March and April.

Artificial Beach – For Action-Packed Watersports

This beach, located in North Mal- Atoll, is exactly what its name implies — artificial. Among the best locations to visit in Maldives, it is a favourite haunt of swimming aficionados.

The Artificial Beach is an open area with certain attire restrictions imposed by municipal legislation. The beach also holds a number of carnivals, water sports, and tranquil walks, making it the greatest destination to visit in the Maldives for children.

The evenings here transform into a work of art as music groups assemble to improvise and play. Shark Point, Manta Point, Nassimo Thila, Kani Corner, and other major attractions can be found at Artificial Beach. The best time to visit is from November through April.

What are the best things to do in Maldives as a solo traveller?

The Maldives is well-known for its sun, beach, and crystal-clear seas, but visitors may wish to try something new while there. It is the ideal location for sun, sand, and water sports like as diving, snorkelling, parasailing, and surfing. It’s also a popular tourist location for the ideal peaceful vacation, lounging at your luxurious resort or on any of the lovely beaches for a laid-back, sun-soaked, and relaxed getaway.

I recommend the full day island hop & snorkel excursion for folks who enjoy snorkelling. The Maldivian seas are home to a variety of hard and soft corals, sea turtles, underwater vegetation, rays, shoals, starfishes, sharks, and even schooling fishes. If you’ve never snorkelled before, the tour leader will even show you how to breathe through the pipe, put on your snorkelling mask, and provide you with a lifejacket and fins.

A walking tour is ideal for lone travellers who wish to explore the local area while also meeting other like-minded travellers. Choose from professionally crafted Maldives walking tours to discover the island nation’s many cities and villages. A half-day walking tour of Malé City will provide you with an overview of the Maldives’ history and culture. Explore lively seafood and vegetable markets, stroll through the busy harbour, see museums, and even enjoy traditional Maldivian tea at a local café. If you’re looking for a lengthier excursion, consider the full-day Malé City walking tour, which includes an island hop to the charming town of Villimalé.

Malé is the capital of the Maldives and one of the world’s smallest capital cities, at little over two square miles. There is, however, much to do in this vibrant, colourful city. Visit Republic Square, a magnificent, palm-tree-lined open space in the city’s northern outskirts. Visit the Malé Local Market and the Malé Fish Market to get a taste of the local flavour. Visit the National Museum, the Tsunami Monument, and the Victory Monument, or go shopping at the Island Bazaar.

When it comes to deep sea diving, solo travellers are on equal footing with other sorts of tourists. The underwater beauty in this region of Asia is certainly spectacular, therefore Maldives diving cruises are well worth the money. It is, however, advised that you know how to swim if you want to dive, although it is not required.

The knowledgeable native guides are really helpful, and you may always be guided on the seafloor. In comparison to the rest of the world, the Maldives is not particularly deep. Most lagoons have a maximum depth of 3 to 5 metres, although depths in the high seas can range from 25 to more than 30 metres.

Among all the things to do in the Maldives for fun, spa therapy is one that no one would want to miss. Massages, Jacuzzi sessions, steam baths, and saunas are provided at the majority of The Maldives’ finest resorts. You may even plan your holiday to revitalise and unwind from the work stress that a hectic city life has instilled in you.

Surfing is a specialty sport that may be included in the majority of Maldives holiday packages. If you already know how to ride a wave, this is an excellent option. However, if you are new to surfing, you need not be concerned. There are several surf clubs and surfing schools where you may learn the fundamentals in a short period of time. March to May and August to November are the finest months to visit The Maldives for a surf holiday.

The Maldives’ food is fresh, varied, and inspired by adjacent Sri Lanka. However, it is well worth venturing out and exploring the culinary scene since there is always something fantastic on the menu, from delectable foreign cuisine to local delicacies centred on fresh seafood and tropical fruits.

Choose from a variety of food-related events, such as eating with native Maldivians, Ramadan rituals and food sampling when the island’s Muslims break their fast, or culinary workshops.

