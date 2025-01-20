Biden Grants Pardons To Fauci And Milley To Protect Against Potential Retaliation From Trump

In the final hours of his presidency, President Joe Biden exercised his executive powers to issue pardons to several individuals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. The decision comes as a preemptive measure against potential retribution from the incoming Trump administration.

Pardons Issued Amid Tensions with Trump

Biden’s pardons have attracted significant attention due to the ongoing political tensions surrounding the outgoing administration. The president’s actions come after Donald Trump raised concerns about an “enemies list” that included individuals who opposed him politically or worked to hold him accountable for his involvement in the 2020 election challenges and the January 6 Capitol riot. Biden’s use of his pardoning powers is seen as an attempt to protect these individuals from any future retaliation under the incoming administration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, has been a central figure in the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His refusal to endorse Trump’s baseless claims about the virus and his promotion of scientific measures such as mask mandates put him at odds with the former president. As a result, Fauci has faced immense criticism from conservative circles, who blame him for pandemic policies they deem overly restrictive. His inclusion in Biden’s pardon list is likely a defense against any future political retaliation.

Mark Milley: Standing Up Against Trump’s Actions

Retired Gen. Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, earned the ire of Trump supporters for his outspoken criticism of the former president’s conduct, particularly surrounding the January 6 insurrection. Milley publicly described Trump’s actions as authoritarian, and his efforts to uphold democratic institutions and protect the Constitution made him a target for right-wing critics. The pardon ensures that Milley remains protected from potential backlash under a Trump-led administration.

Several members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol insurrection were also granted pardons by Biden. This includes those who worked diligently to uncover the truth about the events surrounding the attack, in which rioters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. As the Republican Party, led by Trump, continues to challenge the committee’s findings, these pardons serve as a safeguard for those who played pivotal roles in the investigation.

The Significance of These Pardons

Biden’s decision to pardon these individuals carries significant political implications, especially as Trump prepares for his second term in office. The pardons are seen not just as acts of clemency but also as a way to protect those who may face legal and political repercussions from the incoming administration. The move comes at a time when Trump has signaled intentions to go after those who opposed him, particularly those involved in investigating his actions related to the Capitol attack and his false claims of election fraud.

As President Biden nears the end of his term, his use of pardoning powers underscores the ongoing political battle between the outgoing and incoming administrations. By issuing these pardons, Biden aims to protect key individuals from any retribution and ensure that the investigative work into Trump’s actions, particularly related to the Capitol insurrection, is not undone.

