The 2025 inaugural celebrations aim to bring Americans together through a shared love of music and patriotism, reflecting Trump's vision for unity and progress.

Donald Trump, the president-elect, is set to be inaugurated on January 20. Unlike his first inauguration in 2017, which faced challenges in securing high-profile performers, this year’s events boast a lineup of renowned artists.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, led by co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, issued a statement highlighting the participation of iconic musicians in celebrations marking Trump’s historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration. They emphasized that the weekend would celebrate music, patriotism, and unity, heralding a new “Golden Age” for the nation.

Here is a list of artists set to perform during the inaugural events, including a surprise guest planned for the Liberty Ball:

Carrie Underwood

The celebrated country artist, who rose to fame after winning American Idol nearly two decades ago, will perform America the Beautiful during the swearing-in ceremony. Expressing her gratitude, Underwood said she felt privileged to contribute to a historic moment and called for unity as the nation looks ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Christopher Macchio

Classical tenor Christopher Macchio will sing the national anthem at the inauguration. Macchio shared that his association with Trump began when he performed at Mar-a-Lago, stepping in for Elton John at a New Year’s Eve event.

Lee Greenwood

Best known for his Grammy-winning song I.O.U., country artist Lee Greenwood will perform both at the swearing-in ceremony and the Make America Great Again Victory Rally. Greenwood, a long-time friend of Trump, called the event one of the most significant moments of his life.

Kid Rock

The Michigan-born musician, known for his vocal support of Trump and his performances at Republican National Conventions, will take the stage at the Victory Rally. Last summer, Kid Rock headlined a politically themed country music festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock)

Village People

The iconic disco group, led by Victor Willis, will perform at the Liberty Ball and the Victory Rally. Their hit song Y.M.C.A., frequently played at Trump’s rallies, surged in popularity during the campaign. Willis emphasized the group’s commitment to performing music without political bias and hoped the song would foster unity.

Billy Ray Cyrus

The country star, renowned for Achy Breaky Heart and his collaboration on the Grammy-winning Old Town Road remix, will perform at the Victory Rally. Despite his daughter Miley Cyrus being a vocal critic of Trump, Cyrus has consistently shown support for the president-elect.

Liberty University Praise Choir

The gospel choir from Liberty University, dedicated to spiritual worship, will also perform at the Victory Rally.

Jason Aldean

Country musician Jason Aldean, who introduced Trump at a campaign rally in Georgia, will perform at the Liberty Ball. Aldean, a vocal Trump supporter, has publicly shared his desire to see America return to its foundational values.

Rascal Flatts

The reunited Nashville-based trio will perform at the Commander in Chief Ball. Known for hits like What Hurts the Most and Life is a Highway, the group has resumed touring after a hiatus.

Parker McCollum

Country artist Parker McCollum, recognized for chart-topping tracks like Pretty Heart, will join the Commander in Chief Ball lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker McCollum (@parkermccollum)

Gavin DeGraw

Pop singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, famed for hits such as I Don’t Want to Be and Chariot, will take the stage at the Starlight Ball.

The 2025 inaugural celebrations aim to bring Americans together through a shared love of music and patriotism, reflecting Trump’s vision for unity and progress.

ALSO READ: From Tech Titans To World Leaders: Who All Are Attending Trump’s Presidential Inauguration?