Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office on Monday, officially becoming the 47th President of the United States. The inauguration day promises a blend of tradition, celebration, and star-studded performances as the nation witnesses the peaceful transfer of power.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to move back into the White House on Monday, officially becoming the 47th President of the United States. His inauguration marks the beginning of his second term in office, following his tenure as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office, joining Trump on stage to formally usher in their administration.

What Is the Inauguration?

The inauguration is a formal ceremony that signifies the peaceful transfer of power between presidents. It is one of the most symbolic and high-profile events in the United States, taking place in Washington, D.C.

A central moment of the inauguration is the president-elect reciting the oath of office, “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Though elected in November, Trump will officially assume the presidency upon completing this oath. Similarly, JD Vance will take his own oath, marking the start of his term as vice president.

Inauguration Day: Schedule of Events for January 20

The day will begin with a service at St. John’s Church in Lafayette Square, a historic site in Washington, D.C., followed by tea at the White House.

At 9:30 AM EST (2:30 PM GMT), musical performances and opening remarks will commence on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. This will lead into the formal swearing-in of both Trump and Vance. Afterward, Trump will deliver his inaugural address, outlining his vision and priorities for the next four years.

Post-ceremony, the President will head to the President’s Room near the Senate chamber to sign key documents. A luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will follow.

The day’s celebrations will continue with a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, leading to the White House. In the evening, Trump will attend three inaugural balls—the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball—where he is expected to deliver remarks.

Performances at the Inauguration Day

The inauguration will feature a lineup of celebrated performers. Country music star and former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood will perform America the Beautiful.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Longtime Trump supporter and country singer Lee Greenwood will also perform, alongside opera singer Christopher Macchio.

The Village People, whose music frequently played at Trump’s campaign rallies, will perform at both Sunday’s victory rally and one of the inaugural balls. In a statement, the group said, “We believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics. YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign.”

Other notable performers include Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, and Gavin DeGraw.

How to Watch the Ceremony and Who Will Attend?

While attending the inauguration in person is a coveted opportunity, tickets—distributed by members of Congress to their constituents—are notoriously difficult to obtain.

For those unable to attend, the White House will livestream the event. The BBC will also broadcast live coverage, with updates and analysis available on its website.

An estimated 200,000 attendees are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., including supporters, protesters, and members of Congress.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend, accompanied by their spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff. Former presidents and first ladies, including Barack Obama and George and Laura Bush, are also expected.

Notably absent will be former First Lady Michelle Obama. Her office confirmed she will not attend this year’s inauguration, continuing her stay in Hawaii. Mrs. Obama has attended every inauguration since her husband’s first in 2009, including Trump’s initial swearing-in in 2017.

