President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled a detailed agenda for his second term in office, focusing on a range of areas from immigration to trade, taxes, and foreign policy. His vision promises to bring substantial changes to both domestic and international matters, with a blend of conservative stances and populist ideas. As he prepares to take the oath of office in Washington, Trump’s plans emphasize a smaller federal government, increased presidential powers, and a redefined role for the United States on the global stage.

Immigration: Trump’s Tougher Stance

Trump’s immigration plan has evolved since his first presidential campaign. His new proposal aims to create “the largest mass deportation program in history.” While specifics are sparse, Trump plans to involve the National Guard and empower domestic police forces to tackle illegal immigration. He also proposes “ideological screening” for people entering the country, ending birthright citizenship, and reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy. In addition, Trump seeks to restrict immigration on public health grounds and limit migration from certain majority-Muslim nations.

Abortion: A Weakened Focus by Donald Trump

Although Trump has taken credit for the Supreme Court’s decision to end the federal right to abortion, he has downplayed it as a priority for his second term. He opposed a national abortion ban within the GOP platform and has expressed that he would veto any such federal ban. It remains uncertain how his administration will address legal challenges related to abortion pill restrictions, such as mifepristone. Trump is also unlikely to enforce Biden’s directive requiring hospitals to provide abortions in states with bans for medical emergencies.

Tax Policy: Trump’s Continued Focus on Corporations and Wealthy Americans

Trump’s tax proposals are designed to favor corporations and wealthier Americans. His plan extends the 2017 tax overhaul, lowering the corporate tax rate to 15 percent and rolling back income tax increases on high earners. In addition, he proposes eliminating taxes on certain aspects of income, such as tips, Social Security wages, and overtime wages, aiming to benefit working- and middle-class Americans. However, the tip proposal could potentially benefit high earners, as it would allow them to reclassify some of their income as tip earnings.

Tariffs and Trade: A Protectionist Approach

Trump views international trade as detrimental to U.S. interests and advocates for imposing tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on foreign goods. He has also promised to reinstate a 2020 executive order requiring the federal government to buy “essential” medications only from U.S. companies. Additionally, Trump plans to block Chinese buyers from purchasing vital U.S. infrastructure, taking a more protectionist stance on trade.

Education: Stronger Federal Influence

In his second term, Trump aims to eliminate the Department of Education. However, he also proposes using federal funding to push K-12 schools to abolish teacher tenure, adopt merit-based pay for teachers, and eliminate diversity programs. Trump seeks to withdraw federal funding from schools that promote Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or other controversial content.

Regarding higher education, Trump plans to take control of the accreditation process, calling it his “secret weapon” against left-wing influence in colleges. He has also suggested taxing and fining large private university endowments that fail to comply with his policies. This could lead to legal battles. Rather than reducing federal involvement, Trump proposes to strengthen it by redirecting confiscated endowment funds into an online college program called the “American Academy,” offering tuition-free, politically neutral college credentials.

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid: Protection but Challenges Ahead

Trump has promised to protect Social Security and Medicare, two critical programs for older Americans. However, his proposed tax changes—exempting certain wages from income taxes—could affect these programs. If tips and overtime wages are exempt from payroll taxes, it may reduce funding for Social Security and Medicare. While his campaign has not focused on Medicaid, Trump’s first administration reshaped the program by allowing states to impose work requirements for recipients.

Workers’ Rights: A Shift in Union Power

Trump has positioned himself as a supporter of American workers, but his policies may make it harder for workers to unionize. He has criticized union leaders, especially in the auto industry, who he accuses of being complicit in the “disastrous electric car scheme.” Trump has advised the United Auto Workers, saying, “I’m telling you, you shouldn’t pay those dues.” His approach to labor rights raises concerns about weakening union power in the U.S.

Trump’s National Defense and Foreign Policy

Trump’s foreign policy plans are more isolationist and non-interventionist than any U.S. approach since World War II. His proposals include expanding the military, safeguarding Pentagon spending, and introducing a new missile defense shield reminiscent of the Reagan era. Trump claims he can end Russia’s war in Ukraine, though he has not provided specific details. He sums up his foreign policy approach with the phrase “peace through strength.”

Trump remains critical of NATO and U.S. military leadership, referring to Pentagon officials as “not leaders” and expressing admiration for authoritarian leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.