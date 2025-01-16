Donald Trump Inauguration: Why Is Michelle Obama Skipping Trump’s Inauguration?

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, the absence of former First Lady Michelle Obama from the event has drawn significant attention.

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, the absence of former First Lady Michelle Obama from the event has drawn significant attention. While former President Barack Obama will join other dignitaries at the inauguration, Michelle Obama’s decision to skip the ceremony is described as purposeful, aligning with her consistent approach to public appearances.

Michelle Obama’s Decision: No Coincidence

A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed the former president’s attendance but made it clear that Michelle Obama would not be present at the inauguration. The statement, shared with The Associated Press, provided no detailed explanation for her absence, simply stating:

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

According to sources close to the Obamas, Michelle’s decision was intentional and rooted in her principles. Speaking to PageSix, insiders emphasized her authenticity:

“She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up.”

Michelle Obama reportedly feels no obligation to show unity or support for Donald Trump. The source further added, “She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes.”

Trump’s Past Remarks Against Obamas and Their Impact

Donald Trump’s history of controversial comments, including attacks on the Obamas and disparaging remarks about people of color, has not been forgotten. Michelle Obama has spoken out against Trump’s rhetoric in the past. During the Democratic National Convention in August, she stated:

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly successful people who happen to be Black.”

These remarks underline the strained relationship between the Obamas and Trump, further explaining Michelle’s decision to avoid the event.

A Contrast to 2017: Michelle Obama’s Attendance

Michelle Obama attended Trump’s 2017 inauguration alongside Barack Obama, despite the contentious election. However, her stance against the former president has grown more resolute since then. In contrast, Donald and Melania Trump skipped Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, marking a break from tradition.

Other prominent figures, including George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Joe and Jill Biden, are expected to attend Trump’s upcoming swearing-in. Despite her absence, Michelle Obama’s decision is viewed by many as a silent statement reflecting her values and beliefs.

Michelle Obama’s Deliberate Stand, Not an Oversight

Michelle Obama’s approach to public appearances has always been thoughtful, emphasizing authenticity and purpose. As one source close to her noted, her decision not to attend the inauguration is consistent with her principles:

“Her absence speaks volumes.”

By choosing not to participate, Michelle Obama appears to be making a quiet yet powerful statement about unity, leadership, and her own values in a polarized political climate.