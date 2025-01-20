Trump Inauguration: All The Major Announcements Made By POTUS

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th president of the United States, marking a dramatic political resurgence. In a speech filled with bold promises, he outlined an ambitious agenda focused on border security, energy independence, and cultural conservatism, signaling a tumultuous second presidency.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States for a historic second term, marking a remarkable political comeback. Standing inside the U.S. Capitol, Trump took the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend” the U.S. Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath, as Vice President JD Vance was sworn in just before him.

Trump’s return to the presidency comes after a turbulent period that included two assassination attempts, a felony conviction, and an indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. Despite these challenges, he delivered a defiant and unwavering speech, vowing to usher in a new era of American greatness.

POTUS Declares National Emergency at Southern Border Against Illegal Immigration

Trump wasted no time in addressing one of his core campaign promises: securing the southern border.

“We will immediately halt illegal entries, and millions of aliens will be sent back,” Trump declared. “America will reinstate the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy.”

We Will ‘Drill, Baby Drill’: POTUS Trump Declares National Energy Emergency

In another bold move, Trump announced a national energy emergency, vowing to tackle the inflation crisis and lower energy prices by bolstering domestic oil and natural gas production.

“We want to defeat record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices. The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices,” Trump explained. “America will be a manufacturing nation again, and we will have the largest amount of oil and natural gas of any country on Earth and we will use it.”

Trump Ends Green New Deal & Revokes Electric Vehicle Mandate

Trump continued his push against the green energy agenda, announcing his plans to roll back the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate.

“I will save the auto industry and keep our pledge to the American Auto Workers,” Trump said. “You will be able to buy the vehicle of your choice. We will be able to buy vehicles in America at rates nobody would’ve imagined.”

POTUS Overhauls Trade Tariffs to Enrich American Citizens

Trump then shifted to economic policy, unveiling a significant overhaul of trade tariffs aimed at enriching American citizens.

“Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” Trump stated. “The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before.”

POTUS Announces Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

In an effort to streamline government operations, Trump announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a move designed to reduce wasteful spending and improve the effectiveness of federal agencies.

POTUS Takes Action to Stop Government Censorship

Trump also addressed the issue of free speech, promising to immediately halt government censorship.

“After years and years of illegal and unconditional federal efforts to restrict free and fair expression, I will also issue an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America,” Trump vowed.

POTUS: A Merit-Based, Color-Blind Society

Further addressing societal issues, Trump vowed to end the government’s policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.

“We will forge a society that is ‘color blind’ and merit-based,” he declared. “There are only two genders – male and female.”

POTUS Designates Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

In a dramatic announcement, Trump designated drug cartels operating in the U.S. as foreign terrorist organizations.

The decision was met with a standing ovation from the audience, as Trump vowed to crack down on the cartels, which he said were threatening national security and public safety.

Trump Reinstates Expelled Service Members

Trump also took action on military policies, announcing he would reinstate service members who were unjustly expelled for objecting to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with full back pay.

“I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being exposed to radical political theories and social experiments,” Trump said.

POTUS Focuses on National Security and Peace

Turning to foreign policy, Trump promised to focus on national security, stating, “Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission—defeating America’s enemies.” He added that the U.S. would measure success not just by victories in battles but by preventing wars from occurring in the first place.

Trump also highlighted his recent success in securing the release of hostages from the Middle East, reaffirming his goal of making America the world’s most respected nation once again.

Trump’s Symbolic Revisions: Gulf of Mexico and Mount McKinley

In a more symbolic gesture, Trump announced that the Gulf of Mexico would be renamed the Gulf of America, and Mount McKinley would be restored to its original name in honor of President William McKinley.

“President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and talent,” Trump remarked. “We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should’ve never been made, and Panama’s promise to us has broken.”

POTUS also vowed to take back the Panama Canal from Panama, asserting that China was exploiting the canal and that it should have never been given away in the first place.

As POTUS embarks on his second term, his promises signal a dramatic shift in U.S. policy, prioritizing national security, energy independence, and economic protectionism. How these proposals will be received and implemented remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Trump’s second presidency will be just as contentious and transformative as his first.

