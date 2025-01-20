Donald Trump Inauguration: What Are POTUS Trump’s First Executive Orders?

As Donald Trump swears in as the 45th President of the United States, he has announced his decision to take bold steps to reshape U.S. immigration and border policy.

As Donald Trump swears in as the 45th President of the United States, he has announced his decision to take bold steps to reshape U.S. immigration and border policy. Trump has announced his first executive orders that will involve sweeping measures aimed at curbing illegal immigration, strengthening border enforcement, and reversing policies from the Biden administration. Trump’s actions are anticipated to face significant legal challenges, but they signal a tough approach to immigration in his second term.

Here’s a breakdown of the key executive actions Trump is planning to take:

Declaring a National Emergency at the Southern Border

One of the first actions Trump will take is declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. This move will authorize the Department of Defense to ramp up the military presence along the border. Military resources and manpower will be deployed to assist in border enforcement, marking a significant increase in military involvement. The U.S. military has long had a presence at the border, mainly assisting Customs and Border Protection, but this new directive will broaden their role.

Restarting Border Wall Construction and Ending Asylum

Another major move will be the restart of the U.S.-Mexico border wall construction, which had been halted by President Joe Biden. Under Trump’s plan, the multi-billion-dollar project will resume, with about 450 miles of the wall already built during his previous administration.

In addition to this, Trump will seek to “end” asylum at the southern border through a presidential proclamation. This policy will allow for fast-track deportations for migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally. The Trump administration is also set to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed. This policy was briefly revived during the Biden administration due to a court order, but it is now expected to return in full force. However, the Mexican government must agree to it, and so far, there has been no official consent from Mexico.

Labeling Cartels and Gangs as Terrorist Organizations

In another bold move, Trump plans to designate international drug cartels and gangs, including the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and MS-13, as foreign terrorist organizations. This designation will allow the U.S. government to impose severe penalties on these groups, which are believed to control much of the illegal migrant and drug trade along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s administration intends to invoke the Alien and Sedition Act of 1798 to remove members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the government argues is an “armed force of the Venezuelan government.” The administration describes their activities as a “predatory incursion and invasion” into the U.S.

Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump is also planning to challenge the 14th Amendment, which grants birthright citizenship to any child born on U.S. soil. The Trump administration is expected to introduce measures to deny birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants. The 14th Amendment has long been interpreted to grant citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., regardless of their parents’ legal status, but Trump’s executive order aims to change that interpretation.

Suspending Refugee Admissions

Another immediate action Trump is planning is to suspend refugee admissions into the U.S. for at least four months. The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) allows refugees fleeing persecution to enter the country after a rigorous vetting process, including interviews, security checks, and medical screenings. The Biden administration had worked to rebuild this program after it was severely reduced under Trump. The suspension is expected to be part of Trump’s broader effort to reduce immigration.

Shutting Down Biden’s Immigration Programs

Trump also plans to issue an order to undo several immigration policies introduced under President Biden. These may include the suspension of the CBP One app, which allows asylum seekers in Mexico to request entry into the U.S., as well as a program that allowed migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to travel to the U.S. if they had American sponsors. These programs were created to provide legal alternatives to crossing the border illegally, but Trump’s actions will likely end these measures, which were seen as a way to reduce illegal immigration.

Other Tough Measures on Immigration

Trump is expected to direct the attorney general to seek the death penalty for unauthorized immigrants convicted of capital crimes, such as the murder of law enforcement officers. Additionally, Trump’s administration will propose further restrictions on immigration from countries of “particular concern,” though details on these countries remain unclear.

Legal Challenges For Trump Ahead Ahead

Many of Trump’s proposed executive actions are expected to face fierce legal battles. The changes to asylum policies, the challenge to birthright citizenship, and the expansion of military involvement at the border could all be contested in court. Despite these challenges, Trump’s aggressive stance on immigration is a clear signal of his commitment to reforming the nation’s immigration system and reinforcing border security.

As President-elect Trump prepares to take office, the incoming administration’s ambitious plans for immigration and border policy will undoubtedly be a defining issue in his second term. Whether or not these actions succeed in reshaping U.S. immigration law will be determined in the months and years ahead, but they mark the beginning of a new, more muscular approach to immigration enforcement.