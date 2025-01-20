Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, marking his return to the White House for a second term. The historic inauguration will include a series of events, including Trump’s inaugural address and a special indoor parade due to the cold weather.

Donald Trump Inauguration 2025: Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance. This marks Trump’s return to the White House for a second term after winning the 2024 presidential election against outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump will succeed President Joe Biden and will be sworn in by US Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump Inauguration Day: Date and Indian Time

The inauguration events will include the swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade, and several formal balls. In addition to Trump, JD Vance will also take the oath of office as Vice President on Monday.

The inaugural events are set to begin at 12:00 noon EST (22:30 IST) at the United States Capitol Rotunda. Originally planned to take place in front of the US Capitol, the ceremony will now be held indoors due to the freezing temperatures caused by an Arctic blast.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will deliver his inaugural address, outlining his vision for the nation over the next four years.

Trump Inauguration Day: Where and When to Watch Live in India

The inauguration will be broadcast live on major news networks such as NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and C-SPAN. Additionally, the White House will stream the event on its official website, enabling global viewers to watch the ceremony.

The day’s events are being organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). The proceedings will begin with musical performances and opening remarks at 9:30 am EST (20:00 IST) on Monday. This will be followed by the swearing-in of Trump and Vance at the Capitol Rotunda, after which Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

Parade To Be Held At Capital One Arena

Due to the extreme cold, the originally planned parade along Pennsylvania Avenue featuring military regiments, marching bands, floats, and citizen groups has been cancelled. Instead, the parade will be held at the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, as reported by AFP.

In the evening, President Trump is expected to attend several inaugural balls, including the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball, where he will address the guests.

The inauguration events will conclude the following day with the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Also Read: Do You Know President Donald Trump In His First Term Donated His Entire $1.6M Salary Back To The U.S. Government