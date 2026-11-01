14-Year-Old Opposed His Mother’s Love Affair, Then His Body Was Found Near a Village: Bihar Police Reveal Murder Plot

The murder of a 14-year-old boy in Bihar’s Bhojpur district has taken a shocking turn. Police have arrested his mother for allegedly conspiring with her lover to kill him. The boy reportedly opposed his mother’s relationship with the man. The victim, identified as Mohit Raj, was found dead near Karaha in Karath village. The incident took place under the Tarari police station area. Police have also launched raids to arrest the mother’s alleged lover, Santosh Kumar Singh, and two other accused. The Piro SDPO revealed the developments on Sunday.

A Relationship That Allegedly Led to Murder

According to police, Mohit’s mother was in a relationship with Santosh Singh, a resident of Durgpur village. The boy reportedly opposed the relationship. This led to frequent arguments between the mother and son. Police suspect that the dispute eventually resulted in a conspiracy to eliminate the teenager. Investigators allege that the mother encouraged her lover to carry out the murder with the help of two others.

Teenager Left Home for Karath Bazaar

On the evening of October 27, Mohit left his home for Karath Bazaar. During this time, the accused allegedly assaulted him and strangled him to death. His body was later dumped near Karaha in Karath village. It was recovered the following morning, on October 28.

Following the discovery, Mohit’s father filed an FIR against three people, including Santosh Singh. The father alleged that Santosh frequently visited their house. He also claimed that his son opposed these visits and that Santosh had previously threatened him over the matter.

Technical Investigation Exposes Alleged Conspiracy

Police launched a technical and scientific investigation to crack the case. Based on the clues gathered, investigators detained Mohit’s mother and questioned her. During interrogation, the alleged murder conspiracy came to light. Police subsequently arrested her.

Tarari police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar said the woman and Santosh Singh would often speak for 30 to 40 minutes. He also stated that Santosh would visit the house when the woman’s husband was away. Police are now conducting raids to arrest Santosh Singh and the other accused. The investigation is ongoing.