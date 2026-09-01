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Home > Uncategorized > After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

The pleas are expected to seek relief for students and protesters facing criminal cases arising from the demonstrations, including cases linked to allegations of violence.

The states have urged the Supreme Court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142.
The states have urged the Supreme Court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 12:06 IST

After the Centre, four more states have approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered against student protesters in connection with the NEET paper leak protests on July 20 in New Delhi.

The states have urged the Supreme Court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the cases filed against the protesters.

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The development comes a day after the Centre moved the top court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered in Delhi against protesters over the demonstrations linked to the alleged NEET paper leak.

SG Tushar Mehta Request Court to hear Pleas

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested Chief Justice Surya Kant to take up the matter filed by the four states at 2 pm.

The pleas are expected to seek relief for students and protesters facing criminal cases arising from the demonstrations, including cases linked to allegations of violence.

The matter assumes significance as the Supreme Court is already examining the broader issue surrounding the protests and the alleged incidents of violence. The states have now sought the court’s intervention under Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court to pass orders necessary to ensure ‘justice’ in any matter before it.

SC High Powered Committee 

The Supreme Court on August 20 appointed a high-powered committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) R Subhash Reddy to independently probe the alleged violence against students during the protests over the NEET paper leak. The allegations included claims that Delhi Police used excessive force against student protesters and fired pellet guns, leaving several students injured during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.
 
The Supreme Court also directed the committee to continuously monitor the situation rather than treating the inquiry as a one-time exercise. The panel was asked to submit interim findings to the court periodically, enabling the bench to evaluate developments and determine whether any additional measures or directions were necessary.
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After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters
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After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

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After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters
After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters
After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters
After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

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