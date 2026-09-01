After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

After the Centre, four more states have approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered against student protesters in connection with the NEET paper leak protests on July 20 in New Delhi.
The states have urged the Supreme Court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the cases filed against the protesters.
The development comes a day after the Centre moved the top court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered in Delhi against protesters over the demonstrations linked to the alleged NEET paper leak.
SG Tushar Mehta Request Court to hear Pleas
During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested Chief Justice Surya Kant to take up the matter filed by the four states at 2 pm.
The pleas are expected to seek relief for students and protesters facing criminal cases arising from the demonstrations, including cases linked to allegations of violence.
The matter assumes significance as the Supreme Court is already examining the broader issue surrounding the protests and the alleged incidents of violence. The states have now sought the court’s intervention under Article 142, which empowers the Supreme Court to pass orders necessary to ensure ‘justice’ in any matter before it.
SC High Powered Committee
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.