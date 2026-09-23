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Home > Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister

Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister

Justice S C Sharma, however, disagreed. He took the view that the question of whether Parliament can exclude an independent or neutral member from the process of appointing members of the ECI raises a significant constitutional question that has not previously been adjudicated.

The key question before the court was whether the challenge to the law, particularly its provisions regarding the appointment mechanism, involves a substantial question of constitutional interpretation warranting reference to a larger bench.
The key question before the court was whether the challenge to the law, particularly its provisions regarding the appointment mechanism, involves a substantial question of constitutional interpretation warranting reference to a larger bench.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-23 16:08 IST

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict on a plea challenging the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners, with the judges differing on whether the matter requires consideration by a Constitution Bench.

The key question before the court was whether the challenge to the law, particularly its provisions regarding the appointment mechanism, involves a substantial question of constitutional interpretation warranting reference to a larger bench.

Justice Dipankar Datta held that the constitutional principles concerning free and fair elections and the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) had already been settled by the Supreme Court in the Anoop Baranwal case.

According to Justice Datta, the present case essentially requires the court to apply those already established constitutional principles to the provisions of the 2023 law, rather than reconsidering the underlying constitutional questions.

Justice S C Sharma, however, disagreed. He took the view that the question of whether Parliament can exclude an independent or neutral member from the process of appointing members of the ECI raises a significant constitutional question that has not previously been adjudicated.

Justice Sharma favoured a reference to a Constitution Bench under Article 145(3) of the Constitution.

Despite their disagreement on the need for a Constitution Bench, both judges agreed that sending the matter to another three-judge bench would only result in further delay.

The judges have therefore directed that the case papers be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for consideration of constituting a Constitution Bench to examine the validity of Section 7 and other provisions of the 2023 law.

The judges also urged the CJI to consider establishing a permanent five-judge bench to deal with matters involving purely constitutional questions.

During the proceedings, the judges referred to several constitutional matters that have remained pending before the Supreme Court for periods ranging from 5 to 20 years.

They observed that such prolonged pendency causes institutional embarrassment and warrants introspection to address delays in deciding important constitutional questions. 

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Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister
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Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister

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Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister
Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister
Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister
Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister
Appointment of CEC, ECs: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict on Plea Challenging 2023 Law Replacing CJI with Union Minister

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