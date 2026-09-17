LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

The accused also tried to attack people who came to his rescue. Traffic police stationed at a nearby signal took him into custody. Police are conducting further interrogation of the accused, Venkatesh.

The accused also tried to attack people who came to woman's rescue.
The accused also tried to attack people who came to woman's rescue.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 12:18 IST

A 26-year-old woman was brutally attacked in Bengaluru. Her husband threw floor cleaner at her and attacked her with a machete. The incident reportedly took place near the Narayan Clinic in JP Nagar Phase III.
 
The victim has been identified as Madhumita (26). The accused husband, Venkatesh, has been arrested. The couple had been married in 2023. According to police, they had been living separately for the past year.
 
Madhumita worked as a nurse at the Narayana Clinic in Bengaluru. Her husband, Venkatesh, worked for an oil company in Madurai, in Tamil Nadu.
 
According to police, he arrived in Bengaluru last evening. When Madhumita went out for breakfast around 9:15 a.m. this morning, her husband chased her in full public glare. Madhumita ran towards the hospital parking area, screaming for help.
 
The husband attacked Madhumita with a sharp weapon and threw floor cleaner at her. He fled the scene after the attack. Madhumita, who was seriously injured, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the accused is seen repeatedly attacking the woman with a sharp edged weapon as people tried to intervene. As neighbours gathered at the spot, one of the persons tried to hit the accused with a stone to rescue the woman.
She had been working as a nurse at Narayan Clinic for one and a half years. JP Nagar police visited the scene and inspected the area. Police have arrested the accused husband and
 
The bike he arrived on has also been seized. During the attack, locals tried to save the woman by throwing stones at the attacker.
 
The accused also tried to attack people who came to woman’s rescue. Traffic police stationed at a nearby signal took him into custody. Police are conducting further interrogation of the accused, Venkatesh.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

RELATED News

PIL in Supreme Court Seeking Stronger Action in Child Kidnapping Cases Across India

Swara Bhasker Reveals What About Padmaavat’s Jauhar Scene Triggered Her Open Letter: ‘Is Rape The End Of…’

After Centre, Four States Move SC Seeking Quashing of FIRs Against NEET-UG Student Protesters

Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak

WATCH: Brydon Carse In Trouble? England Pacer Taken Away By Police From Nightclub In Handcuffs | ECB Issues Statement

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram Hit And Run: Biker Sia Contested 2022 Delhi Civic Polls On AAP Ticket, Declared Rs 45.67 Lakh Assets

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 17-09-2026 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-641 Thursday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

Patients, Caregivers, Mental Health Professionals And NGOs Get Representation In Punjab’s Strengthened Mental Health Authority

Wife Dragged 10 Feet By Bike In Front Of Husband, Dies; Accused Caught After 96 Hours

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Why Did Sobhita Dhulipala Leave Home At 16? Actor’s Shocking Revelation About Growing Up In Telugu States

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her
Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her
Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her
Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her
Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

QUICK LINKS