Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

A 26-year-old woman was brutally attacked in Bengaluru. Her husband threw floor cleaner at her and attacked her with a machete. The incident reportedly took place near the Narayan Clinic in JP Nagar Phase III.

The victim has been identified as Madhumita (26). The accused husband, Venkatesh, has been arrested. The couple had been married in 2023. According to police, they had been living separately for the past year.

Madhumita worked as a nurse at the Narayana Clinic in Bengaluru. Her husband, Venkatesh, worked for an oil company in Madurai, in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, he arrived in Bengaluru last evening. When Madhumita went out for breakfast around 9:15 a.m. this morning, her husband chased her in full public glare. Madhumita ran towards the hospital parking area, screaming for help.

The husband attacked Madhumita with a sharp weapon and threw floor cleaner at her. He fled the scene after the attack. Madhumita, who was seriously injured, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the accused is seen repeatedly attacking the woman with a sharp edged weapon as people tried to intervene. As neighbours gathered at the spot, one of the persons tried to hit the accused with a stone to rescue the woman.

She had been working as a nurse at Narayan Clinic for one and a half years. JP Nagar police visited the scene and inspected the area. Police have arrested the accused husband and

The bike he arrived on has also been seized. During the attack, locals tried to save the woman by throwing stones at the attacker.