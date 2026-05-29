Chennai Power Cut: Shutdown Announced In Multiple Locations On Saturday; Check Areas, Timings

Chennai residents, brace yourselves for a power cut on Saturday, May 30. The power interruption will occur in the neighbourhoods as the Tamil Nadu electricity department performs maintenance and upgrades the infrastructure.

The power cut is being carried out to ensure the power distribution systems are in good shape, especially in summer when electricity demand spikes.

The power cut will mainly occur between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. This may be earlier if the work concludes early and electricity might return sooner in some areas. Residents are advised to make the necessary arrangements so they are not caught by surprise.

Multiple Chennai Areas To Witness Scheduled Shutdown

Thirumudivakkam

Indira Nagar

Guru Nagar

Vivekanatha Nagar

Palanthandalam

Nagan Street surroundings

Tambaram region

Selected suburban localities

Industrial clusters connected to maintenance feeders

Why Is Chennai Facing A Power Shutdown?

Electricity department officials said the shutdown is being carried out to complete several important technical works that cannot be safely performed while power lines remain active. These works include transformer maintenance, overhead line inspection, replacement of damaged cables, strengthening of substations and preventive safety checks.

Authorities noted that such scheduled maintenance plays a major role in reducing the chances of sudden transformer failures, voltage fluctuations and unexpected outages, especially during periods of high electricity consumption caused by summer heat and increased air-conditioner usage.

The department further explained that preventive servicing helps improve the stability of the overall power network and supports uninterrupted electricity supply in the long run.

Residents Advised To Take Precautions

Residents who will be affected by a suspected prolonged power outage in some areas are advised to prepare in advance. Some officials have advised people to fully charge their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices before the shutdown starts.

People in apartment buildings are also being told to minimise use of the elevators during the period of the outage. Those working from home or attending online classes should consider whether they may need to make alternative arrangements and possibly have backup internet or power sources available.

Commercial businesses, shops and other small businesses which rely on electrical equipment have been advised to make alternative arrangements to minimise disruption during the outage.

Supply May Be Restored Earlier

The officials stated that the timing of shutdown announced earlier is provisional and electricity supply could be restored earlier if maintenance work gets completed in advance. But it may take a little longer if there are technical glitches or weather restrictions affecting the restoration work in some areas.

People are advised to check the electrical board’s official post and local service update for the latest timeslot of restoration and affected places.

Regular Maintenance Crucial During Peak Summer

Due to the hot weather and increased usage of cooling appliances, electricity usage in and around Chennai has been on the rise in recent days. Scheduled maintenance of transformers, substations and power lines becomes critical during this season to avoid large scale failure and ensure proper distribution of supply.

Utilities across the state have been carrying out such scheduled shutdowns, on a phased basis, to upgrade aging infrastructure and reduce losses ahead of monsoon season.

The electricity department has requested residents to cooperate with utility staff during maintenance and has assured the public of ensuring careful execution of work and prompt resumption of supply.