A commercial roof protects far more than a building. It shields inventory, equipment, employees and the daily operations that keep revenue flowing. When a large flat or low-slope roof fails, the result is rarely a small drip. It can mean ruined stock, production downtime, mold, safety hazards and repair bills that dwarf the cost of routine care. That is why commercial and industrial property owners increasingly rely on specialized contractors such as Sentry Roofing, whether they started by searching for a roofer manchester nh or a commercial specialist closer to the Midwest. Sentry Roofing has built its reputation repairing, replacing and maintaining TPO, PVC, EPDM, metal and built-up roofing systems. As a trusted Platinum Duro-Last Contractor, the company helps businesses across Indiana and Illinois protect their facilities with specialized services such as metal retrofits, leak repairs and custom maintenance plans.

This article explains the main commercial roofing systems, the services building owners need over a roof’s life, and how to choose a contractor who can deliver them.

The roofing systems commercial buildings rely on

Most commercial and industrial buildings use one of five roofing systems. Each has different strengths, weaknesses and care needs, so a contractor must know all of them well.

System What it is Where it fits best What to watch for TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) A single-ply membrane with heat-welded seams, usually white Warehouses, retail and offices that want lower cooling costs Seam integrity and wear from foot traffic PVC (polyvinyl chloride) A single-ply thermoplastic membrane with heat-welded seams Restaurants, food processing and plants that vent grease or chemicals Punctures and flashing details around equipment EPDM (rubber) A synthetic rubber membrane, often black, with taped or glued seams Large, simple roofs where durability and cost matter most Seam and adhesive failure as the roof ages Metal Steel or aluminum panels, either standing seam or through-fastened Industrial buildings, agricultural and pre-engineered structures Loose fasteners, rust and failed sealant Built-up (BUR) Alternating layers of asphalt and reinforcing felts, often under gravel Older commercial buildings with heavy, multi-layer roofs Blisters, cracks and ponding water

Thermoplastic membranes such as PVC are the specialty of a Duro-Last contractor. Duro-Last PVC is prefabricated in a factory to fit each building, which cuts down the number of seams that must be welded on the roof.

Core commercial roofing services

A full-service commercial roofer handles every stage of a roof’s life, from the first leak call to a complete replacement.

Leak detection and repair

Leaks on low-slope roofs rarely show up directly above the damage. Water can travel along the deck or insulation before it drips into the building. Skilled technicians trace the source, then repair seams, flashings, penetrations and drains. Fast leak repair protects insulation and prevents a small problem from becoming a structural one. Sentry Roofing makes leak repair a core part of its work for facilities across Indiana and Illinois.

Roof replacement

When a roof is past saving, replacement is the smarter investment. A good contractor first checks whether the existing roof can be overlaid or must be torn off, based on moisture, deck condition and local code. A new single-ply or metal system can also improve energy efficiency and qualify the building for a long manufacturer warranty.

Metal roof retrofits

Many industrial and agricultural buildings have aging metal roofs with rusted fasteners and leaking seams. Tearing them off is costly and disruptive. A metal retrofit installs a new roof system over the existing panels, often a PVC membrane with insulation fitted between the panel ribs. The building stays in use during the work, and the owner gets a watertight, energy-efficient roof without the cost of a full tear-off. Metal retrofits are one of the specialized services Sentry Roofing offers.

Restoration and recovery

Some roofs still have a sound structure but a worn surface. In those cases, a coating or recover system can add years of service for less than a replacement. An honest contractor will say when this option makes sense and when it only delays a bigger repair.

Why custom maintenance plans pay off

Preventive maintenance is the cheapest way to extend a commercial roof’s life. Most roof failures start as small, fixable problems that nobody noticed in time: a split seam, a clogged drain or flashing pulled loose by a storm.

A custom maintenance plan is built around a specific building and roof system. A typical plan includes:

Scheduled inspections, usually each spring and fall and after major storms

Clearing drains, gutters and scuppers of debris

Resealing flashings, penetrations and seams before they leak

Photo reports that document the roof’s condition over time

Priority service when an emergency leak happens

Regular maintenance also protects the owner’s warranty. Many manufacturer warranties expect the roof to be inspected and cared for, and documented visits make claims easier. Sentry Roofing creates maintenance plans tailored to each facility, so owners can budget for upkeep instead of reacting to surprises.

How to choose a commercial roofing contractor

Commercial roofing is a different trade from residential work. Before hiring, building owners should check for:

Commercial experience. Ask for recent projects on buildings like yours, with references. Knowledge of several systems. A contractor who works on TPO, PVC, EPDM, metal and built-up roofs can recommend what fits your building, not just what they happen to install. Manufacturer certification. Certified contractors are trained by the manufacturer and can offer its strongest warranties. Licensing and insurance. Confirm current licenses and liability and workers’ compensation coverage. Honest recommendations. A good roofer explains when a repair is enough and when replacement is the better value.

What Platinum Duro-Last status means

Duro-Last ranks its contractors in tiers based on installation volume and quality. Platinum is one of the highest levels and goes to contractors with a strong record of installing Duro-Last systems to the company’s standards. For a building owner, working with a Platinum Duro-Last Contractor like Sentry Roofing means the crew has deep experience with the system and the work is backed by the manufacturer.

The same checklist applies wherever your building stands. Whether you are comparing roofers new hampshire owners recommend or commercial specialists in Indiana and Illinois, look for proven experience, the right certifications and clear communication.

Protect the roof that protects your business

A commercial roof is one of the largest assets a business owns, and one of the easiest to neglect until it fails. The right partner keeps it working through fast leak repairs, smart replacement decisions, metal retrofits and a maintenance plan that catches problems early. Sentry Roofing’s work with TPO, PVC, EPDM, metal and built-up systems, along with its Platinum Duro-Last status, shows what that partnership looks like for businesses in Indiana and Illinois. Schedule an inspection before the next season of storms, and your roof will keep protecting your people, equipment and bottom line for years to come.