Divya Deshmukh: Historic Win at the FIDE Women’s World Cup and Grandmaster Title at 19

Divya Deshmukh's story is one of pure magic! From a child prodigy winning national titles to becoming a U-20 world champion, Olympiad gold medalist, and FIDE Women's World Cup Champion at the just 19, her journey is a testament to her incredible talent, hard work, and determination. As India's fourth female Grandmaster and the first Indian woman to win the World Cup Title, Divya is shining brightly as a beacon of inspiration in the world of chess.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: July 29, 2025 23:28:17 IST

Early Life and Rise 
Divya Deshmukh was born on December 9, 2005, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Her parents Jitendra and Namratha, are doctors who instilled discipline in her. Divya started playing chess at a young age and quickly made a name for herself. She won the U-7 National Championship in 2012 and went on to claim world titles in U-10 (2014) and U-12 (2017). 

Early Titles and Achievements
Divya’s rise to chess stardom is inspiring! She became India’s 22nd Woman Grandmaster in 2021, making her region proud. Her achievements didn’t stop there, she won the women’s Indian Chess Championship in 2022 and bagged an individual bronze medal at the Chess Olympiad the same year. She was also part of the winning team at the FIDE Online Olympiad in 2020. In 2023, Divya claimed the top spot at the Asian Women’s Chess Championship and triumphed at the Tata Steel India Women’s Rapid, beating top players like Ju Wenjun along the way! 

Rise to Global Prominence 
In 2024, Divya made history by winning the FIDE World U-20 Girls Championship with an incredible score of 10/11! She was part of India’s winning team at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where she also won individual gold for her amazing performance of 9.5/11 on board three.

2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup and Grandmaster Title 
On July 28, 2025, Divya made her mark in chess history by winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup in Batumi! She defeated Koneru Humpy in a thrilling rapid tiebreaker after two intense classical games. At just 19 years old, Divya became the first Indian woman to win the World Cup and earned the prestigious Grandmaster Title, taking home a $50, 000 prize. 

Other Notable Feats and Impact
At the 2025 World Rapid and Blitz Team Champions in London, Divya Stunned chess legend Hou Yifan with a 74-move blitz win! Her team won medals, and she impressed with a 2606 performance rating. What’s remarkable is that Divya achieved the Grandmaster Title without following the usual path- she didn’t need to meet traditional norms or ratings. Her world cup win was enough! This victory is a game changer for Indian women’s  more girls to take up the game and pave the way for a new generation of champions. 

Education and Balanced Growth
Divya is a brilliant balance of brains and board skills! She excelled in her Class 12 exams and then chose distance education to focus on chess. Now she is pursuing online courses in sports psychology, performance science, and data analytics. Divya is beloved in the game, helping her make smarter moves and stay ahead of the competition. 

Tags: chessdivya deshmukhHou YifanJitendraNamratha

