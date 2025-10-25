LIVE TV
Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, continues to show positive momentum at the box office. After a steady weekend, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 4 by crossing the Rs 25 crore net mark, indicating strong word of mouth among the audience. With fresh chemistry, gripping drama, and a captivating storyline, the movie gradually gains pace.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 25, 2025 12:52:00 IST

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, continues to show positive momentum at the box office. After a steady weekend, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 4 by crossing the Rs 25 crore net mark, indicating strong word of mouth among the audience. With fresh chemistry, gripping drama, and a captivating storyline, the movie gradually gains pace. 

Day 4 Box Office Performance 

On Day 4, Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat reportedly collected around Rs 28.25 crore, showcasing better-than-expected hold in major cities. Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane has been praised for stepping up his game in this release, delivering an intense and emotionally driven performance. 

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Clashes With Thamma 

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna stareer Thamma. The movie is made on a much larger budget than Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat and an extensive marketing push. Despite this, Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat gave tough competition to Thamma as it is truly ruling the box office. 

Weekend Breakdown 

Here’s a look at the Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat’s estimated day-wise box office collection so far:

  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rs 09 crore
  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rs 16.75 crore
  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rs 22.75 crore
  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rs 28.25 crore
  • Total Collection: Rs 28.25 crore (approx.)
First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:52 PM IST
