Feyenoord vs Atalanta Live Streaming Details: Prediction, Expected Lineups, Team News, Injury Updates And Kick-Off Time

Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atalanta: Feyenoord Rotterdam of the Netherlands will clash with Atalanta in a pre-season club friendly. The match will be highly anticipated because the teams are still preparing themselves for the upcoming 2026- 27 season. The match is expected to be a tough encounter as both have attacking sides, and Feyenoord have Robin van Persie on their side as their head coach. Whereas Atalanta is to start their Serie A season after some time, and they must gain momentum through their pre-season performance.

The pre-season is not very much an indicator of performance in the actual games, but still both of the coaches will have to make changes to the squad to see the tactics in practice. The players they are planning on using, the ones who have signed or joined, will know after the match, and also fitness for matches must be regained by the players before the actual competitive football starts.

Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atalanta Match Details

Match: Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atalanta

Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Date: August 2026

Venue: De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Kick-off: 3:00 PM Local Time, 6:30 PM (IST)

Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atalanta Live Streaming

In Italy the fans can watch the game live on DAZN and the official YouTube channel of Atalanta. Meanwhile, fans can also stream the game live on Feyenoord’s official website.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Team News

Over the last year, Feyenoord’s injury list has steadily grown. In fact, a severe knee problem meant that one of their midfielders, Quinten Timber, had to leave the club until he could be replaced. That being said, the Dutch team has managed to get some players back slowly, one after another. Robin van Persie will probably turn to a few reserves tonight. Also, this match serves another purpose for him – a chance to check out new signings and get to work preparing a squad list. In this way, he’ll be ready on day one of the new season.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Predicted Lineup: Wellenreuther; Read, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Moder, Timber, Valente; Paixao, Ueda, Hadj Moussa

Atalanta Team News

Atalanta, at the same time, have also faced fitness problems in recent seasons. Defender Sead Kolasinac came back from a long-time ACL injury during the 2025-26 season, and at the same time Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will probably be managing workloads of players with the utmost care in this particular friendly match.

Atalanta Predicted Lineup: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui.

Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atalanta Prediction

Both sides possess plenty of attacking quality, and pre-season friendlies often produce open, entertaining football. Feyenoord will enjoy home support at De Kuip, but Atalanta’s experience and attacking depth could prove decisive over 90 minutes.

Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atalanta Prediction: Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-2 Atalanta

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