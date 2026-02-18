Galgotias University Blames “Ill-Informed” Faculty Neha Singh For China Robodog Row At AI Summit As Her “Your 6 Can Be My 9” Remark Goes Viral

The Galgotias University extended an apology following controversy over the display of a “Chinese” robodog, which they allegedly claimed to be their own invention at the India AI Impact Summit Expo.

The social media instantly recognized the robot as a Unitree Go2, a commercially available Chinese made quadruped robot, and not a home made creation by the university. As a row erupted following revelation that “Orion” was Chinese-made, professor Neha Singh sought to explain away the incident, remarking, “Your six can be my nine.”

In a press release, Galgotias University pinned the blame on University’s Professor Neha Singh.

“We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press,” Galgotias said in the press release.

“We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation. Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” the statement added.

Who is Neha Singh?

Neha Singh is the Head of Department – Communications at the School of Business, Galgotias University. Neha Singh who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as ‘Orion’ and explaining about it the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University’s own. She also clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at School of Management and not teaching AI.

Galgotias University vacate their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo

The Galgotias University staff and officials on Wednesday vacated their stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo, following controversy over the display of a “Chinese” robodog.

According to sources, the authorities had asked Galgotias University to vacate its expo stall.

Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur on Wednesday issued a clarification amid growing controversy over the display of a “Chinese” RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit.

Speaking to ANI, Gaur explained that the confusion stemmed from the use of the words “develop” and “development.” He clarified that the university did not develop the robot but had worked on its development for academic and research purposes.

“This is a jumble of two words, develop, and development. We didn’t develop it. We worked on its development… We want to bring them, just like that robot was brought, and an effort was made to get students to do research on it,” Gaur said.

Gaur suggested there may have been a misunderstanding in the wording. He reiterated that the robot was purchased to support student research.

“I can say that perhaps she (Professor Neha) might have been confused by the words “develop” and “development” in the flow. But the truth is that we bought this robot for children’s research… If China is making the claim, then maybe it (robodog) could be bought from China… I haven’t received any such official communication yet (on vacating the expo),” said Gaur.

“We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children’s study, for the children’s research and development. Our center, our campus — it has gone into the children’s lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed,” Professor Neha Singh told ANI.

Addressing the viral video, Singh claimed that due to one “misinterpretation”, the whole controversy has got wings. She also clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at School of Management and not teaching AI.

“By one misinterpretation, the internet has gone by storm. It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or it was misunderstood. I am a faculty member in communications at the School of Management, not in AI. Only you (the media) have heard what the government has said. As far as I know, we are here at the expo. As a university, we are standing tall. The robot was brought here only for projection,” Professor Neha Singh told reporters.

Earlier, the authorities had asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following allegations that the institution presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention, sources said.

The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall. Earlier, amid rising heat over the controversy, the institution issued an official clarification, expressing concern about “propaganda” against the university.

The University said that robotic programming is part of its endeavour to teach students to build AI applications, enabling them to develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources.

“We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour,” the statement said.

The institution said its vision focuses on student learning and innovation, providing students with access to modern technologies to gain practical experience and prepare for the future.

“Our university’s vision is focused on student learning & innovation and we provide students with access to modern technologies so they can gain practical experience and prepare for the future. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies,” said the statement.

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or “Sutras”: People, Planet, and Progress. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

