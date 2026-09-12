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Home > Uncategorized > Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan has opened to a modest response at the box office. The Priyadarshan crime thriller earned around Rs 3 crore on Day 1, making it one of Akshay Kumar’s weakest recent openings despite the reunion of the two stars.

Haiwaan (Image Credits- YouTube)
Haiwaan (Image Credits- YouTube)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 10:20 IST

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited reunion has not translated into a strong opening at the box office. Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, earned around Rs 3 crore net in India on its opening day, according to early trade estimates. The film recorded an estimated Rs 3.60 crore gross in India and Rs 1 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to around Rs 4.60 crore.

The film reportedly registered around 11% overall occupancy across 7,224 shows, a modest start for a theatrical release led by two established Bollywood stars.

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Akshay Kumar Gets Another Slow Opener

The opening puts Haiwaan among Akshay Kumar’s weaker theatrical starts in recent years. Early trade reports have compared its performance with films such as Sarfira, Selfiee, Bell Bottom and Mission Raniganj, which also opened on the lower end of his post-pandemic box-office run.

The slow start is particularly notable because Haiwaan reunites Akshay with Priyadarshan after their successful collaboration on Bhooth Bangla. That film opened at around Rs 28.70 crore and went on to earn more than Rs 270 crore worldwide, making the contrast with Haiwaan striking. However, the weekend remains crucial. A strong jump on Saturday and Sunday could give the film some breathing room.

Haiwaan Faces Tough Competition

The film has arrived at a crowded time, with Mirzapur: The Movie continuing its theatrical run and Hanuman Ansh also competing for audiences. Reports have pointed to the strong performance of these films as one of the factors making the opening more difficult for Haiwaan.  For Haiwaan, the immediate challenge is therefore not just recovering from its opening day, but finding enough momentum to survive the second week.

Haiwaan Is A Remake Of Mohanlal’s Oppam

Haiwaan is the Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. Interestingly, Priyadarshan has directed both versions, but the Hindi film is not intended as a scene-by-scene remake. Actor Boman Irani has said that the filmmaker approached Haiwaan independently rather than simply “cut-pasting” the original.

The film brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together on screen after years. The two actors previously worked together in films including Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts
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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

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