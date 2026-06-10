LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

India begin their BWF Australian Open 2026 campaign in Sydney with PV Sindhu leading the challenge. Check the full India squad, prize money, schedule, absentees, and live streaming details.

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More | AFP
India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More | AFP

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-10 00:06 IST

The BWF Australian Open Badminton 2026 got underway on June 9 in Sydney. A 24-member Indian contingent has arrived at the BWF Super 500 tournament looking for glory before they host the BWF World Championship in August. However, India will be missing some of its biggest names. Reigning men’s singles champion Lakshya Sen has chosen to skip his title defence, while former champion Kidambi Srikanth is also sitting out. Additionally, star doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew at the last minute due to a shoulder injury sustained by Satwik at the Indonesia Open. 

PV Sindhu Leading India’s Charge At Australia Badminton Open 2026

In the absence of Lakshya Sen, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu spearheads the Indian challenge. Seeded third in the women’s singles draw, Sindhu leads a massive line-up of eight Indian women. She is seeking to regain her peak form after a mixed season. Joining her in the main draw are exciting young talents like Anmol Kharb, Malvika Bansod, and Tanvi Sharma.

On the men’s side, veteran campaigner HS Prannoy and rising star Kiran George lead a depleted singles group. Both players suffered disappointing opening-round exits at the Indonesia Open last week and are motivated to secure deep knockout-stage appearances in Sydney.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Representing India in the Doubles Draws?

With Satwik and Chirag out, the young pairing of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan carries the mantle in the men’s doubles category. The duo has shown exceptional growth recently, fresh off a quarter-final run at the Indonesia Open. They started their campaign on a high note on opening day, securely cruising past America’s Arden Quan Lee and Stanley Xing in straight games (21-13, 21-12) to progress to the round of 16. India has no entries in the women’s doubles draw this year. Meanwhile, the mixed doubles team is led by the experienced pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

BWF Australia Open 2026 India Squad: 

  • Men’s singles: Kiran George, Tharun Mannepalli, Saneeth Dayanand (Q), Manraj Singh (Q)

  • Men’s doubles: MR Arjun-Hariharan Amsakarunan, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu-Arjun Reddy Pochana

  • Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma. Malvika Bansod, Isharani Baruah, Aakarshi Kashyap, Tanya Hemnath

  • Mixed doubles: Dhruv Rawat-Manisha Keer, Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan.

What is the Total Prize Money Pool for BWF Australian Open 2026?

The Australian Badminton Open 2026 boasts a lucrative total prize purse of USD 500,000. 

Prize Money Breakdown (USD)

  • Singles Champions: $37,500

  • Singles Finalists: $19,000

  • Doubles Champions (per team): $39,500

  • Doubles Finalists (per team): $19,000

Australia Badminton Open 2026 Live Streaming Details: 

When will the Australian Open Badminton 2026 take place?

The tournament takes place from June 9 to June 14, 2026. It is being hosted at the Quaycentre (State Sports Centre) located on Olympic Boulevard in Sydney, Australia.

Where can fans watch BWF Australia Open in India?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of all court matches on the official BWF TV YouTube channel. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More
Tags: badmintonBWF Australia Open

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Reports Of Stalled US-Iran Talks ‘Fake’ Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Not Erling Haaland! But This Arsenal Star to Captain Norway | Check Full Squad

Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti May 7 2026: Remembering Gurudev’s Legacy, Date & Significance

LATEST NEWS

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

UPPCL Bill Check: How UP Electricity Consumers Can Use Mobile, SMS, and Web Portal Methods

Yet another massive development has emerged in the saga after the nightclub incident following the Lord's Test against New Zealand involving England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkisnon.

Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters

Delhi Weather Update: Severe Thunderstorm, Rain And Dust Storm Hit NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert

Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission

India Holds Back Starlink Clearance

Guns N' Roses 2026 India Tour: Check Bengaluru And Guwahati Concert Details

Jacqueline Fernandez Moves SC Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Case

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More
India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More
India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More
India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

QUICK LINKS