iValue Infosolutions IPO Begins: Planning To Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know

iValue Infosolutions Limited, the initial public offering (IPO) of the company opens today, September 18, 2025, and will close on September 22, 2025. Through this IPO, the company’s objective is to raise around Rs.560.29 crore under this Offer for sale.

iValue Infosolutions Limited IPO Details at a Glance

Price Band Range Rs.284 – Rs.299

Rs.284 – Rs.299 Lot Size (Min. Order) 50 shares

50 shares Min. Retail Investment Rs.14,950

Rs.14,950 Type of Issue 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)

100% Offer for Sale (OFS) Size of the Issue Rs.560.29 crore

Rs.560.29 crore Allocation Matrix QIBs: approx.50%; Retail: approx.35%; NIIs: approx.15%

iValue Infosolutions Limited: Key Dates

Anchor Investor Allotment: Sep 17, 2025

IPO Opening Date: Sep 18, 2025

IPO Closing Date: Sep 22, 2025

Basis of Allotment: Sep23, 2025

Refunds / Unblocking funds: Sep 24, 2025

Shares credited to Demat accounts: Sep 24, 2025

Listing on BSE & NSE: Sep 25, 2025

iValue Infosolutions Limited: Company Overview

iValue Infosolutions Limited (IISL), New Delhi based company, is one of the leading players in value-added IT solutions aggregator. The company functions in cybersecurity, data management, cloud, and digital transformation facilities. Unlike traditional IT distributors, IISL shares deep OEM partnerships and controls an ecosystem to deliver customised, high-impact technical solutions to businesses. Their business is strategically driven in India’s fast-growing IT landscape, providing growing digital adoption, regulatory requirements, and cloud-native capabilities.

iValue is likely to see huge demand in growth and is attracting attention from both the institutional and retail investors. The company has its domestic as well as an international presence in Southeast Asia Region, OEMs, SAARC countries.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

