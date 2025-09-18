iValue Infosolutions IPO Begins: Planning To Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know
iValue Infosolutions Limited, the initial public offering (IPO) of the company opens today, September 18, 2025, and will close on September 22, 2025. iValue Infosolutions Limited (IISL), New Delhi based company, is one of the leading players in value-added IT solutions aggregator. The company functions in cybersecurity, data management, cloud, and digital transformation facilities.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 18, 2025 11:07:00 IST

iValue Infosolutions Limited, the initial public offering (IPO) of the company opens today, September 18, 2025, and will close on September 22, 2025. Through this IPO, the company’s objective is to raise around Rs.560.29 crore under this Offer for sale. 
iValue Infosolutions Limited IPO Details at a Glance
  • Price Band Range Rs.284 – Rs.299 
  • Lot Size (Min. Order) 50 shares 
  • Min. Retail Investment Rs.14,950
  • Type of Issue 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)
  • Size of the Issue Rs.560.29 crore
  • Allocation Matrix QIBs: approx.50%; Retail: approx.35%; NIIs: approx.15% 
iValue Infosolutions Limited: Key Dates 
  • Anchor Investor Allotment: Sep 17, 2025 
  • IPO Opening Date: Sep 18, 2025 
  • IPO Closing Date: Sep 22, 2025 
  • Basis of Allotment: Sep23, 2025 
  • Refunds / Unblocking funds: Sep 24, 2025 
  • Shares credited to Demat accounts: Sep 24, 2025 
  • Listing on BSE & NSE: Sep 25, 2025 
iValue Infosolutions Limited: Company Overview
iValue Infosolutions Limited (IISL), New Delhi based company, is one of the leading players in value-added IT solutions aggregator. The company functions in cybersecurity, data management, cloud, and digital transformation facilities. Unlike traditional IT distributors, IISL shares deep OEM partnerships and controls an ecosystem to deliver customised, high-impact technical solutions to businesses. Their business is strategically driven in India’s fast-growing IT landscape, providing growing digital adoption, regulatory requirements, and cloud-native capabilities. 
iValue is likely to see huge demand in growth and is attracting attention from both the institutional and retail investors. The company has its domestic as well as an international presence in Southeast Asia Region, OEMs, SAARC countries.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allocation: Will You Get A Piece Of The Next Cybersecurity Giant?

