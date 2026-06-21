Laughter Chefs 3 Nears Finale; Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set to Replace It?

The whispers on the TV circuits hold the truth. The immensely popular comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 is ending soon, making way for the highly awaited launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

The network is restructuring its weekend slot by replacing the fun kitchen action with adrenaline rushes.

When is the big programming switch happening?

As per the report published in The Free Press Journal, citing Gossips TV, the main transition in programming will happen during the first week of July. The last episode of the ongoing season of the cooking show is estimated to air on June 28, 2026.

Although the star-studded line-up featuring Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, and Ankita Lokhande consistently made sure that the show remains one of the Top 10 TRP shows, the kitchen will take a break from its operations.

Post this, Rohit Shetty’s reality show based on stunts is confirmed for coming back to its regular weekend timings. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is set to launch during the first week of the month on either July 4 or July 5, 2026.

What can fans expect from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Following the suspension of production last year owing to channel issues with the production house, the stunt series is back with a vengeance this year. This ongoing season is currently filming in Cape Town, South Africa, with action specialist Rohit Shetty taking complete care of the production work. For the very first time ever, this TV series is giving us a format surprise where the latest batch of daredevils is paired with past contestants who have come back for unfinished business.

This set of new contestants includes big names such as Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Ruhaanika Dhawan. Apart from them, there are also returning daredevils like Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, and Avika Gor.

According to early industry news, the top 3 performers of the season, as per industry gossip, are expected to be Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, and Karan Wahi. This upcoming season has also been able to generate huge interest on social media after an intense discussion between stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral and the veterans Rubina Dilaik and Farrhana Bhatt during the opening press meet.

However, Colors Television is maintaining complete secrecy regarding their teaser promotions, and the official countdown and trailer of this stunt reality show can be expected shortly after the conclusion of their cooking show next weekend.

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