Home > Uncategorized > Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan's Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

Episode 32 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which was originally scheduled to air on February 28, 2026, did not go on air, leaving fans disappointed and upset with the makers’ decision. Read on to find out when the much-awaited episode will now be released in India.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 1, 2026 14:40:32 IST

Episode 32 of the popular Pakistani romantic drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been making headlines lately. Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles, the show has gripped audiences with its emotional storyline and powerful performances. As the drama nears its finale, viewers’ curiosity has intensified.

With Ayra and Kamyar’s lives taking unexpected turns and the makers hinting at major twists ahead, anticipation was at an all-time high. However, the much-awaited episode, which was supposed to air on Saturday, was not telecast, leaving fans disheartened.

The show’s schedule has been adjusted due to Ramzan, and it now airs only once a week, every Saturday. In Pakistan, it is broadcast at 10:30 pm (PKT). Episode 32 was expected to premiere in India on February 28, 2026, and the drama has been trending in both countries.

Its popularity largely stems from the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair and the emotionally engaging narrative. Although certain plot twists faced criticism, they did little to dampen the show’s overall appeal.

Reports suggest that Episode 32 was initially slated for release on ARY Digital’s official YouTube channel. Like previous episodes, it was anticipated to be available online in India around 11:30 pm (IST). However, fans waited late into the night, and the new episode never dropped.

Instead, Episode 31 was reportedly re-aired in Pakistan. This decision did not sit well with many viewers. Fans who eagerly await their favorite drama each week had already adjusted to the one-episode-per-week format. The sudden absence of a new episode only added to their frustration.

Social media was flooded with reactions—some fans labeled it unnecessary “drama” by the makers, while others criticized the lack of prior communication. At the same time, several viewers expressed their excitement about the upcoming twists, and a few even supported the makers’ decision.

As for the big question—when will Episode 32 finally air? According to reports, the new episode will not be released this week either, meaning viewers will have to wait until next Saturday. It is expected to air at the same time as scheduled previously. The upcoming episode is set to push the story closer to its grand finale, finally revealing whether Kamyar chooses to forgive Ayra or not.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

